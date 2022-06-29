Man shot and injured in Taunton, police say

A 44-year-old man was shot in Taunton and taken to the hospital Wednesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the area of Mador Avenue for a report of a shooting at 8:10 p.m., Taunton police said in a statement. When they arrived they found the man, who had been shot.
He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, police said. The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Taunton Police Detective Robert Kramer at 508-821-1475 ext. 3323.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.