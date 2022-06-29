fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man struck and killed by commuter rail train in Natick

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 29, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man died after he was struck by a commuter rail train in Natick Wednesday evening, MBTA transit police said.

The man was struck by an outbound commuter rail train in the vicinity of 113 West Central St. at about 5 p.m., MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an e-mail. The man was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The crash is under investigation, Sullivan said. Foul play is not suspected.

Alana Westwater,a spokeswoman for Keolis, said that there will be significant disruption to service and severe delays on the Worcester line this evening.

“We encourage passengers to follow @mbta_cr or subscribe to T alerts for real time information,” Westwater said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

