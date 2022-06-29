Massachusetts gang enforcer involved in violent attacks pleads guilty

A former enforcer for the Latin Kings street gang who according to prosecutors was involved in several violent attacks and shootings targeting rivals has pleaded guilty to federal racketeering and drug charges.

Orlando Santiago-Torres, 27, who was an enforcer for the New Bedford chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, faces decades in prison at sentencing on Oct. 13, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Santiago-Torres was responsible for organizing violence against rival gang members and organizing security for the Latin Kings’ apartment buildings from which they distributed drugs, prosecutors said.