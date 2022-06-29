fb-pixel Skip to main content

MBTA: Expect Orange Line disruption today due to vandalism

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated June 29, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Commuters took the Orange line on June 20.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/file

Orange Line riders should expect service problems this afternoon due to the vandalization of multiple trains, the MBTA said.

“We will be operating with longer headways this afternoon due to a limited number of trains. Multiple trains were vandalized last night and repairs are in process,” the MBTA said in a tweet. Headways are the times between trains arriving at a station.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to put trains into service as quickly as possible,” the T said.


Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video