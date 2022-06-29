MBTA: Expect Orange Line disruption today due to vandalism

Orange Line riders should expect service problems this afternoon due to the vandalization of multiple trains, the MBTA said.
“We will be operating with longer headways this afternoon due to a limited number of trains. Multiple trains were vandalized last night and repairs are in process,” the MBTA said in a tweet. Headways are the times between trains arriving at a station.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to put trains into service as quickly as possible,” the T said.
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.