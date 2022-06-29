Nominations at R.I. Democratic convention

Here are the nominations made and seconded at Sunday’s Democratic party convention in Cranston.
1st Congressional District
- Nancy Benoit nominated David N Cicilline, seconded by Pam Lauria
2nd Congressional District
- Maria Bucci nominated Seth Magaziner, seconded by Catherine Collette
- Sean McGarry nominated Sara Morgenthau, seconded by Kate Monteiro
- Alicia Ann Kelly nominated Cameron Moqiun, seconded by Aaron Pearson
- Megan Cotter nominated David Segal, seconded by Sam Bell
Joy Fox and Omar Bah did not seek the party’s endorsement.
Governor
- Linda Ujifusa nominated Matt Brown, seconded by Aaron Pearson
- Louis DiPalma nominated Helena Foulkes, seconded by Dave Chenevert
- Maria Rivera nominated Nellie Gorbea, seconded by Ann Gooding
- Charlie Lombardi nominated Daniel J. McKee, seconded by Ana Quezada
- Megan Cotter nominate Luis Daniel Muñoz, seconded by Dwayne Keys
Lieutenant Governor
- Maryellen Goodwin nominated Sabina Matos, seconded by Ana Quezada
- Jay Mark Ryan nominated Cynthia Mendez, seconded by Jaye Brooks
Deborah L. Ruggiero did not seek the party’s endorsement.
Secretary of State
- Karen Alzate nominated Gregg Amore, seconded by Susan Taylor
Attorney General
- Pam Lauria nominated Peter Neronha, seconded by Larry Mancini
General Treasurer
- Maryellen Goodwin nominated James A. Diossa, seconded by Evan Shanley
- Melissa Travis nominated Stefan Pryor, seconded by Richard Delfino
