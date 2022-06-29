fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI POLITICS

Nominations at R.I. Democratic convention

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated June 29, 2022, 9 minutes ago
The signs all point to the state Democratic Party convention at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Cranston, Sunday.Edward Fitz

Here are the nominations made and seconded at Sunday’s Democratic party convention in Cranston.

1st Congressional District

  • Nancy Benoit nominated David N Cicilline, seconded by Pam Lauria

2nd Congressional District

  • Maria Bucci nominated Seth Magaziner, seconded by Catherine Collette
  • Sean McGarry nominated Sara Morgenthau, seconded by Kate Monteiro
  • Alicia Ann Kelly nominated Cameron Moqiun, seconded by Aaron Pearson
  • Megan Cotter nominated David Segal, seconded by Sam Bell

Joy Fox and Omar Bah did not seek the party’s endorsement.

Governor

  • Linda Ujifusa nominated Matt Brown, seconded by Aaron Pearson
  • Louis DiPalma nominated Helena Foulkes, seconded by Dave Chenevert
  • Maria Rivera nominated Nellie Gorbea, seconded by Ann Gooding
  • Charlie Lombardi nominated Daniel J. McKee, seconded by Ana Quezada
  • Megan Cotter nominate Luis Daniel Muñoz, seconded by Dwayne Keys

Lieutenant Governor

  • Maryellen Goodwin nominated Sabina Matos, seconded by Ana Quezada
  • Jay Mark Ryan nominated Cynthia Mendez, seconded by Jaye Brooks

Deborah L. Ruggiero did not seek the party’s endorsement.

Secretary of State

  • Karen Alzate nominated Gregg Amore, seconded by Susan Taylor

Attorney General

  • Pam Lauria nominated Peter Neronha, seconded by Larry Mancini

General Treasurer

  • Maryellen Goodwin nominated James A. Diossa, seconded by Evan Shanley
  • Melissa Travis nominated Stefan Pryor, seconded by Richard Delfino

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.

