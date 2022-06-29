Pittsfield man sentenced for threating police with a crossbow

A Pittsfield man was sentenced to five years in jail Wednesday for threatening police with a crossbow and violating a restraining order, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.

Timothy Tatro, 40, was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and violating an abuse prevention order and sentenced to five years in the Berkshire County House of Corrections, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

He was sentenced to two and a half years for the first charge and a subsequent two and a half years for the second charge, the statement said.