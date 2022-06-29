Ready for some fireworks? Here’s a list of displays across the state.

As Fourth of July celebrations commence this weekend, the Department of Fire Services has released a list of permitted firework displays across the state.
This year, July 4 falls on a Monday, and there are several other firework displays throughout the weekend.
Earlier this month, state public safety officials urged the public to leave fireworks to the professionals. Possessing, using, or selling fireworks in Massachusetts without being properly licensed or certified is illegal.
As of Tuesday, here is a list of permitted firework displays from Thursday to Monday, July 4:
