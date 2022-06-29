Somerville police warn about synthetic opioids after responding to 20 overdoses since May 1

Since May 1, Somerville police and fire have responded to 20 overdoses, which resulted in four deaths despite the use of Naloxone , also known as Narcan, which was administered by first responders, family members, or friends, police said.

“Community health is everyone’s responsibility and we are asking the community to help us identifying those who are at risk,” police said in the announcement . “The Somerville Police Department is committed to overall community health and not the prosecution of those who suffer from drug addiction.”

After responding to 20 overdoses in nearly two months, Somerville police issued a public service announcement Wednesday about the risk of synthetic opioids like fentanyl and where people can seek help.

“While police are working to identify possible correlations between these incidents to identify which substance(s) are causing the overdoses we are certain from the results of on-scene field testing that the overwhelming majority of these incidents are caused by synthetic opioids,” police said. “The dangers of accidentally ingesting these substances is present for not just first responders but family and friends of those who suffer from addiction.”

Police urged members of the public who know someone suffering from opioid addiction to “use caution if you discover them in a state of impairment.”

“If you come upon a person who seems to be under the influence and impaired please dial 911 immediately as time and the administration of Naloxone (Narcan) are vital to surviving an overdose,” police said.

The effects of fentanyl, police said, include relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression. Police also said not to handle any substances that are found around a person who may have overdosed.

Anyone looking for recovery assistance or who has a family or friend who may need assistance is encouraged to call Somerville police’s Coach-Outreach-Help-Recovery Unit at (617) 625-6600 x7281 or visiting the unit at 220 Washington St. in Union Square, police said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.