Two men arrested and charged with Hyde Park murder

Two men were arrested Wednesday evening and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Hyde Park on a Sunday afternoon last October, police said.
Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, 32, of Brockton, were arrested around 6:45 p..m. on warrants out of Suffolk Superior Court, where they are set to be arraigned Thursday morning on charges of murder and accessory after the fact, police said.
On Oct. 10 last year, police were called to 26 Ayles Road in Hyde Park shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a victim, identified as Trevon Sands, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Sands was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation by Boston Police homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 617-343-4470. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).
