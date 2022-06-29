Two men arrested and charged with Hyde Park murder

Two men were arrested Wednesday evening and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Hyde Park on a Sunday afternoon last October, police said.

Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, 32, of Brockton, were arrested around 6:45 p..m. on warrants out of Suffolk Superior Court, where they are set to be arraigned Thursday morning on charges of murder and accessory after the fact, police said.

On Oct. 10 last year, police were called to 26 Ayles Road in Hyde Park shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a victim, identified as Trevon Sands, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.