Two swans showing symptoms of bird flu on the Esplanade ‘humanely euthanized’

With the help of the Boston Fire Department, an animal control officer managed to capture and the adult swans and take them to the city’s animal care facility.

Boston’s Animal Care and Control division responded to the Charles River Esplanade after receiving “multiple calls about two sick swans,” according to Mayor Michelle Wu’s press office.

Two swans suspected of having bird flu were captured from the Charles River Monday and humanely euthanized, Boston city officials said.

“Unfortunately the birds were quite ill, exhibiting symptoms consistent with Avian Influenza and were humanely euthanized,” Wu’s press office said in a statement.

On Wednesday morning, the city’s Animal Care and Control division returned to the Esplanade and rescued five cygnets. The cygnets are being taken to the Cape Wildlife Center to be evaluated, Wu’s press office said.

In March officials warned that bird flu had been detected in multiple areas of Massachusetts. The virus has become more of a concern recently as Massachusetts officials have seen an uptick in reports of dead and dying seabirds, and they suspect that highly pathogenic avian influenza — also known as HPAI for short – is the cause.

“Raptors, waterfowl and other aquatic birds, and scavengers are most at risk for infection, although any bird species should be considered susceptible,” state officials said in a statement. “Birds may be infected with HPAI without showing any clinical signs. Infected birds may die suddenly, have decreased energy, decreased appetite, decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling of the head, comb, eyelids, wattles, or hocks; nasal discharge, snicking, coughing, or sneezing; uncoordinated gait; or diarrhea.”

State officials said humans are rarely infected with avian influenza viruses, but they are advising the public to avoid touching or handling birds that appear to be sick, injured, or dead.

State officials are also asking the public to report any sightings sick or dead seabirds (i.e., gulls, terns, cormorants, sea ducks) or if they see five or more sick or dead wild birds of another species at a single location. You can submit your observations online at mass.gov/reportbirds.

To report sick or dead domestic poultry (including chickens, turkeys, gamebirds, pigeons, guinea fowl, and domestic ducks and geese), contact the state Department of Agricultural Resources at 617-626-1795.

