Who will the Boston School Committee name tonight as the next district leader?

Both finalists have deep ties to the district, a quality many students, families and education advocates called for in the next leader. Skipper, 55, taught Latin at Boston Latin Academy before working her way up in Boston Public Schools, from principal to district administrator overseeing three dozen high schools. She’s been superintendent of the roughly 4,700-student Somerville district since 2015. Welch, 46, oversees the 7,000-student region in BPS that includes East Boston, the North End, and Charlestown. He served as an administrator in the Los Angeles Unified School District before coming to Boston schools in 2015.

The committee meeting starts at 5 p.m. but the vote likely will not occur until later in the evening, after going through other presentations and receiving input from the public.

Both also have earned reputations for innovations at high schools they previously led. Barack Obama a decade ago held up Skipper’s school, TechBoston Academy, as a national model when he delivered a speech there. Welch also was so highly regarded among parents in Los Angeles that they partnered with him on a new college preparatory high school.

Regardless of who’s chosen, a last-minute agreement between the state and city on a district improvement plan — which successfully averted a state takeover of BPS and from being labeled underperforming — already sets the scope and pace of the job. The city has committed the district and its new leader to quickly devise comprehensive plans for changing everything from how it educates special education students and English learners to making the buses run on time.

The panel overseeing the search selected the two finalists out of a field of 34 applicants. The process has been marred in controversy as education advocates and various organizations called on district leaders to halt the vote or extend the search process after the slate of finalists lacked Black or Latino candidates. The two finalists are white and Asian American Two other would-be finalists, a Black woman and a Latina, withdrew before the list was finalized and made public. Committee Chair Jeri Robison has said the members will move forward with the vote. The search process could only restart if one School Committee member abstains and the remaining members are deadlocked, which education watchers say is unlikely.

