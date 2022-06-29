Ginni Thomas declines Jan. 6 committee request

(Bloomberg) -- The lawyer for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, says there is “no sufficient basis” yet for her to testify to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

In a letter dated Tuesday, lawyer Mark Paoletta also tells the committee the Thomases “have been subjected to an avalanche of death threats and other abuse by the unprecedented assault on the conservative Supreme Court Justices and their families.”

The committee’s chairman, Bennie Thompson, earlier this month sent a letter requesting that Ginni Thomas voluntarily sit for questioning about her alleged involvement in plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election.