Justice Breyer set to retire from Supreme Court on Thursday

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said he will retire on Thursday, ending his nearly three-decade tenure and paving the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the bench. She will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Breyer on Wednesday sent a letter to President Biden informing him that his retirement will be effective at 12 p.m. on Thursday, after the court releases its remaining opinions of the term at 10 a.m. and breaks for the summer.

Breyer, who is 83, informed Biden of his intent to retire in January.