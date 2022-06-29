Fury and threats of Trump’s supporters highlighted in Jan. 6 hearings

I have been faithfully watching the televised Jan. 6 committee hearings. Obviously, the machinations of the former administration’s actions were even more egregious than we had previously read about. However, the testimony last week of Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss and the taped testimony of her mother, Ruby Freeman, was utterly heartbreaking (“Panel reveals Trump’s direct role in bid to overturn election,” Page A1, June 22). These women were faithful election workers in Georgia for years and carried out their 2020 election duties lawfully. However, they had their lives completely disrupted, were subjected to frequent harassment and threats, and even had to move out of their homes for a while. Why? Because Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani decided to use them as scapegoats in their unlawful efforts to overturn the election.

Trump and Giuliani falsely claimed these women smuggled in ballots that were tallied for Joe Biden. Trump referred to Freeman as a “professional vote scammer and hustler.” Of course these men were lying, but these despicable lies resulted in upending the lives of these woman. Even today, they no longer can work in the jobs they loved, they are fearful for their lives, and they are still harassed.

I doubt either Trump or Giuliani has any remorse for what they have so callously done to these women. I just hope that Freeman and Moss bring a hefty lawsuit against these inhumane creatures for libel and defamation of character, and that they win big-time.

Leslie Shapiro

Norton





Longtime poll worker reminded of role’s importance

The hearings on June 21 struck a chord for me. I have been a poll worker in Newton for about 10 years. The first thing we do when we arrive to set up at the polls is to affirm an oath to support the Constitution of the United States. We usually rush through it and even seem a little embarrassed about this ritual.

After hearing the testimony from the Georgia election workers who were lied about by the former president and his cohort, and who were then harassed and threatened, I will think more about my oath to uphold the Constitution the next time I have the honor to work at an election. I will never again rush through the affirmation. I hope all poll workers realize how important their role is in our electoral process.

Leonore Linsky

Newton





Angry mob could be called off — by the one man who won’t do it

Thursday’s Boston Globe included a strong Metro column by Yvonne Abraham (“Democracy’s true heroes”) along with a news report quoting Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans serving on the Jan. 6 committee (“Jan. 6 panel members set to get more security as threats rise,” Page A4), warning that ”there is violence in the future” if we don’t “get a grip on telling people the truth.”

In the subtext of both pieces is something that neither of them explicitly mentions: that the armed, threatening mobs yelling and screaming every night outside the homes of people appearing before the committee could be persuaded to lay off if a certain person asked them to shut up and go home.

I wonder who that might be? Is it the same man who never apologizes for anything, never grieved with families of those who died or were injured on Jan. 6, 2021?

Roye Wates

Brookline