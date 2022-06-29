Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton homer as Yankees top Athletics in 24th comeback win of season

Stanton and Aaron Judge homered to fuel New York’s major league-best 24th comeback victory, bailing out Jameson Taillon in a 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

“We find a way to figure it out every night,” Stanton said. “We’re just like, pushing the envelope, boom-boom-boom, until the game’s over.”

Giancarlo Stanton has seen trailing teams lose their fight a few times in his 13 big league seasons. Just not with these New York Yankees.

The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball’s best 76-game start since 1930.

Advertisement

Taillon gave up three runs in the first inning, but Judge countered with a two-run drive in the first and Stanton hit a three-run homer in the third against Cole Irvin.

The Yankees are 25-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 9-0 this season.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Taillon (9-1) grinded through five innings, and Clay Holmes pitched the ninth for his 14th save to end a seven-game homestand. Next, New York starts a season-high 11-day, 10-game trip with one game in Houston — a quirk of the sport’s reconfigured schedule after a lockout delayed opening day.

Judge’s homer was his major league-leading 29th, and his past five have come with New York either trailing or tied.

He’s on pace for 62 this season, which would be most in the majors since Stanton hit 59 in 2017.

“It’d be great if it happened,” Judge said. “It’ll be something that’s pretty cool, but I think having a ring on my finger at the end of the year would be even better.”

Verlander dominates, Alvarez and Peña injured as Astros beat Mets

Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, light-hitting backup catcher Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Mets 2-0 to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.

Advertisement

Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth while running down Dominic Smith’s popup. Both called for the ball and as Peña caught the pop, and they hit each other in the face with their gloves. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout during the eight-minute delay.

Verlander (10-3) became the major leagues’ first 10-game winner, striking out six and walking one. The 39-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has a 2.03 ERA this year in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances, finishing the Astros’ second two-game sweep of the Mets in a nine-day span.

Mets’ deGrom, Scherzer take next steps toward rejoining Mets

Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer took their next steps toward returning to New York’s rotation.

DeGrom, sidelined since last July 7, threw 27 pitches to hitters in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and could progress to a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said after watching on video from Citi Field. “Tomorrow, if he feels well, we’ll probably be able to talk about that next step.”

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, the 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season because of right forearm tightness. He returned and made spring training starts on March 22 and 27, then was sidelined by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. He did not throw another bullpen session until June 4.

Advertisement

“He hasn’t had anything that has taken him off schedule so far,” Showalter said. “You can tell he’s upbeat about where he is. The body language, more than anything.”

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his left oblique muscle while pitching against St. Louis on May 18. He was to make his second rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night, taking the mound against the Hartford Yard Goats.

“I was going to send him a ‘good luck with the Yard Goats,’ but I don’t think he’d take it well,” Showalter said. “I think I will, anyway.”

Tellez’s bat, Davis’s glove send Brewers over Rays

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the Brewers over the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-3. Tellez has five home runs and eight RBIs in his past six games. Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking, solo drive in the eighth inning to right field off reliever Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field ... Zack Greinke allowed just one run on four hits, helping the Kansas City Royals avoid a three-game sweep by beating the Texas Rangers, 2-1. Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games. Greinke (2-4) made his 500th career start, the 48th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to do so and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. He went six innings, striking out three and walking one.