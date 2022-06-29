Former UFC star Cain Velasquez suing man who molested his 4-year-old son

Cain Velasquez , the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, Calif., last February after he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own truck during a high-speed chase, prosecutors said. A judge in March denied bail to Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges. His attorney, Mark Geragos , has said he plans on vindicating Velasquez in court. Velasquez claims in a civil lawsuit that Harry Goularte sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending a day care run at a home by Goularte’s mother, Patricia Goularte , the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. The Times said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a minor. Harry Goularte was living at the home and working for the day care during the time of the alleged molestation, according to the court filing.

Kelley O’Hara scored in the 77th minute after a lengthy lightning delay, and the US women’s national soccer team beat Colombia, 2-0, on Tuesday night in Sandy, Utah, in their final tune-up ahead of World Cup qualifying. The US extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil. Lightning was reported near Rio Tinto Stadium in the 75th minute, causing play to be suspended for more than 30 minutes. It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in July. The US will try for a third straight World Cup title next summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans went ahead, 1-0, on an own goal from Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas off a cross from US right back Sofia Huerta. It was the fifth own goal from a US opponent this year. O’Hara, a veteran defender, scored her third international goal and first since 2016. Carson Pickett started for the US, becoming the first player with a limb difference to appear for the national team. A defender who plays for the North Carolina Courage, Pickett was born without a left hand and forearm. The United States will next head to Monterrey, Mexico, for the CONCACAF W Championship opener vs. Haiti on Monday. The top four teams earn berths in the World Cup, and the winner also gets a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hockey

Corporations with ties to Hockey Canada, the sport’s national governing body, have paused their sponsorships of the organization following its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team. The fast-food chain Tim Hortons announced it was suspending its support for this summer’s men’s world junior championships in Edmonton, Alberta, as it awaited further details on how Hockey Canada intends to take “strong and definitive action” on the matter. The fallout stems from a 2018 incident in which a woman, now 24, alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players after a Hockey Canada Foundation golf event in Ontario that June. That led to a criminal investigation by police that was closed in 2019, Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith told Canadian lawmakers last month. Hockey Canada said the woman, who sought $3.55 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in April, chose not to speak to police or the organization’s investigators, and that she did not identify the players. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Colleges

Assumption women’s hockey joins NEWHA

Assumption University formally accepted an invitation for its women’s ice hockey team to compete in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA), the newest NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey conference. The formal announcement was made today by Eric Gobiel, Assumption University’s director of athletics, Robert M. DeGregorio, Jr., NEWHA commissioner, and Jack Sweeney, Assumption’s women’s hockey head coach. Assumption will become the eighth member of the NEWHA, and the second institution located within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Greyhounds will join Franklin Pierce University, Long Island University, Post University, Sacred Heart University, Saint Anselm College, Saint Michael’s College, and Stonehill College.

Miscellany

Protest planned LIV Golf event in Oregon

LIV Golf’s first US event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore., was set to begin Thursday, with a group of survivors and families who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terror attacks planning to gather at a nearby park to speak out against the Saudi Arabia-funded tour. Brett Eagleson was 15 years old when he lost his father in the collapse of the World Trade Center. Nearly 3,000 people were killed on that day in 2001.“We want the golfers to know who they’re getting in bed with, who they’re doing business with,” said Eagleson, now 36, who is among those criticizing the LIV tournament and it’s connection to a regime that has flouted human rights. All but four of the 19 hijackers on Sept. 11 were Saudi citizens, and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaida and mastermind of the attack . . . Anthony Joshua admitted he is “definitely desperate” to become world heavyweight champion again when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20. Usyk will be defending the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he claimed from Joshua in beating the British fighter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) was outclassed by his Ukrainian rival, who defied disadvantages in height, reach and weight to win in London by unanimous decision . . . A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to Jordyn Poulter, 31 a member of the 2020 US women’s volleyball team was found in a plastic bag discarded outside an Anaheim, Calif., barbershop. The medal was stolen May 25 after the Olympian discovered her car had been broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim. The owners of the barbershop found the missing medal on Monday and handed it over to police, who plan to return it to Poulter.