Game 76: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox have lost two games in a row for the first time since May 30 and 31 after they were unable to hold on to a 5-4 lead in the ninth and lost to Toronto, 6-5 Tuesday night.
With the loss, the Sox fell back to third place behind the Blue Jays in the American League East. they are now 2-7 against Toronto and 7-16 within the division.
The two teams will conclude the series Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta will be on the mound as the Red Sox look to avoid a sweep.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (42-33): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.25 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (42-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.05 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Manoah: Christian Arroyo 1-5, Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-3, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-5, Rafael Devers 1-6, J.D. Martinez 0-6, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 4-8, Christian Vázquez 0-5
Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bo Bichette 8-19, Cavan Biggio 5-12, Matt Chapman 2-8, Zack Collins 1-4, Santiago Espinal 1-7, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-16, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-13, Teoscar Hernández 1-15, Alejandro Kirk 1-3, George Springer 6-12, Raimel Tapia 1-4, Bradley Zimmer 0-1
Stat of the day: Rob Refsnyder is hitting .368 with a 1.068 OPS and is the first Red Sox to reach base in his first 13 games with the team since 2003.
Notes: Pivetta is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in two starts against Toronto this season, and 1-3 with a 6.04 ERA in nine career starts against the Blue Jays. … Manoah pitched seven scoreless innings to earn the win against the Red Sox on April 28. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against Boston.
