Game 76: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox have lost two games in a row for the first time since May 30 and 31 after they were unable to hold on to a 5-4 lead in the ninth and lost to Toronto, 6-5 Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Sox fell back to third place behind the Blue Jays in the American League East. they are now 2-7 against Toronto and 7-16 within the division.

The two teams will conclude the series Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta will be on the mound as the Red Sox look to avoid a sweep.