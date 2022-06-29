Rebuilding Spurs to send All-Star Dejounte Murray to Hawks for draft assets that includes three first-round picks

The San Antonio Spurs agreed to trade All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for a package of draft assets that includes three first-round picks, a person with knowledge of the trade confirmed Wednesday.

Atlanta will send San Antonio its 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, a 2023 first-round pick belonging to the Charlotte Hornets and a first-round pick swamp in 2026. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari was also included in the deal.

Murray, 25, established himself as an elite on-ball defender early in his career before breaking out as San Antonio's leading scorer last season. The 2016 first-round pick averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 2021-22, earning his first All-Star selection and leading the Spurs to the Western Conference's play-in tournament.