The Red Sox blew another late lead to the Blue Jays, but an extra-inning rally helped Boston avoid the sweep

On Wednesday, his shorthanded team nearly blew another late lead that again highlighted Houck’s absence. Yet after fumbling a 3-2 eighth-inning lead, the Sox bullpen stiffened, buying time for the offense to erupt for three runs in the top of the 10th inning, with Boston securing a sweep-avoiding 6-5 victory on their way out of Toronto.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” said Cora. “You give me 26 [players], we’ll do our best to get 27 outs and win.”

TORONTO — One day after the Red Sox endured a devastating walkoff loss to the Blue Jays — one that put a microscope on the absence-by-choice of unvaccinated closer Tanner Houck — manager Alex Cora refused to descend into self-pity.

It was a game befitting two contenders jockeying for position in their division and the wild-card race, with a succession of lead changes and ties that reflected the nip-and-tuck nature of two teams competing for October berths.

The Jays strung together a walk and two singles in the bottom of the second against Nick Pivetta to claim an early 1-0 advantage. But the Red Sox — after getting shut down completely by Toronto’s towering starter, Alek Manoah, through two innings — took a decidedly old-school approach in tying the score.

Franchy Cordero led off the inning with a bunt down the third-base line. A frustrated Manoah fired his glove at the ball but missed — an errant effort that proved fortunate for him, since Cordero would have been awarded third base had the detached equipment made contact.

Still, Cordero made his own way around the bases after the bunt single. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Alejandro Kirk. And with one out, Rob Refsnyder continued his Joe Hardy audition by smashing a liner to the gap in left-center. Though Blue Jays centerfielder George Springer ran down the bid for extra bases, the sac fly tied the game, 1-1.

The game nearly went off the rails in the third, when Pivetta hit Kirk on the elbow with a fastball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stomped out of the dugout to question the pitcher’s intentions, and Pivetta advocated profanely for the cessation of the complaint. The protagonists stepped towards each other, prompting both benches and bullpens to stream into the infield, but the fracas quickly subsided without any physical altercation.

Instead, harm came in the bottom of the fifth, when George Springer unloaded on a 93 mile-per-hour fastball from Pivetta. His liner narrowly cleared both the fence in center and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s glove for a solo homer that put Toronto ahead, 2-1.

That one-run advantage seemed sizable given Manoah’s continuation of dominance by the Blue Jays rotation against the Red Sox. But in the top of the sixth, a seemingly harmless Xander Bogaerts squibber to third with two outs turned into an infield single that extended the inning long enough for Manoah to leave a 95 m.p.h sinker over the plate to Alex Verdugo.

The Red Sox leftfielder demolished the offering, lining it into the seats in right for a two-run homer (his 6th longball of the year) that put his team ahead, 3-2. Verdugo seemed to relish the moment, circling the bases in unhurried fashion and peering into the Toronto dugout between third and home.

Pivetta, as has become his habit, stewarded that lead through the sixth inning. Though he departed after issuing a leadoff walk in the seventh, Pivetta delivered his 10th outing (in 16 starts) of at least six innings. The Sox starter added to his All-Star candidacy by limiting Toronto to two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five, dropping his ERA to 3.23.

With a man on, Cora summoned his preferred righthanded shutdown option, John Schreiber, to face the formidable top of the Blue Jays order. For the second straight night, Schreiber — with an assist from first baseman Cordero, who added to a night where he had a career-high four hits and two steals by making a spectacular diving grab of a Bo Bichette liner with a runner on second –—delivered three outs, the last on a 95 m.p.h swing-and-miss sinker to fan Guerrero.

Still, the choice of Schreiber in the seventh – in a series without Houck and on a night when Tyler Danish and Hansel Robles were both unavailable after recent usage – left Cora trying to squeeze six outs from a shorthanded bullpen. The order proved too tall.

Ryan Brasier gave up back-to-back doubles in the eighth to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Raimel Tapia, the second glancing off the glove of a diving Bradley in left-center for the game-tying run. The blown save marked the 16th of the year for the Red Sox bullpen, tied for second-most in baseball.

But Brasier bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to keep the game tied, and Matt Strahm tossed a scoreless ninth against the meat of the Jays lineup to send the game to extras.

In the top of the 10th, a combination of the automatic runner and a pair of walks loaded the bases for J.D. Martinez, who accepted a 91 m.p.h cutter in the middle of the back for a run-producing free pass that put the Sox up, 4-3.

Though lefty Tim Mayza nearly shut off the rally at that point by getting a 3-2-3 double play from Bogaerts, Verdugo drilled a two-out double to left-center to plate two additional runs and give the Sox their first multi-run advantage of the series.

Strahm needed that cushion, allowing two runs on three straight two-out hits before retiring Springer on a pop-up for the hard-fought 30th out.

They leave Toronto a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays, with an off-day in Chicago and the return of Houck and Duran looming.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.