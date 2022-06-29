Red Sox have bounced back recently, now they just have to figure out the American League East

The Sox have played seven series against AL East teams this year and lost ‘em all. They went into Wednesday’s series finale at Rogers Centre with a record of 7-16 in their own division, including a sad 2-7 against the Blue Jays.

Now if they can just figure out the American League East.

The Red Sox started this kooky season 11-20 before bouncing back against a conga line of baseball bums from Oakland, Seattle, and Detroit. The Sox also managed to take two of three from the estimable Cardinals, then swept the better-than-average Guardians last weekend, giving them seven straight wins and 11 of 13. They turned a horrible start into a legit wild-card candidacy.

The division games mean something. In 2021, the Sox, Yankees, and Jays finished within one game of each other. Boston and New York made the postseason. Toronto did not.

This is one of the reasons that Tuesday’s unnecessary loss to Toronto could come back to haunt the Bostons. It was a demoralizing defeat, owed largely to the selfishness of closer Tanner Houck (6 of 6 in save opportunities), who has chosen not to be vaccinated and was home in the Hub when Boston’s bullpen coughed up a 5-4 lead in the ninth, failing to record a single out.

Generally affable Sox manager Alex Cora was downright McNamara-esque after that one. The skipper was in no mood to take questions about his personal freedom fighters and his deployment of a anti-vax-weakened bullpen.

Cora was in a better mood early Wednesday and had (what seemed like) some good news on Boston’s never-ending vaccination debacle.

When asked about losing Tuesday because he didn’t have Houck, Cora echoed the player-friendly, non-confrontational Sox mantra, saying, “I respect their decisions,” then pivoted to the time-tested, “It is what it is, and we’re going to keep moving forward.”

The manager indicated things may change by the time the Sox play in Toronto again on the final weekend of the season.

“I do believe for September, it’s going to change, from our end,” said Cora. “Let’s leave it at that. I bet you a dollar it’s going to change.”

Presumably, that means that some of the intransigents have agreed to get the shot. Either that or the Sox are going to trade and/or demote their anti-vaxxers.

Doubt that. The Sox have demonstrated that they will do anything to accommodate their players, even the ones who choose not to help the team.

However the 2022 Boston baseball season unfolds, Sox players and fans will know that at least one game was lost because of the anti-vaxxers when the bullpen coughed it up in the ninth.

By any measure, it was one of the most deserved losses in Boston sports lore, a dramatic comeback wasted in the name of personal freedom.

One can’t help but wonder how this is playing out in the Red Sox clubhouse.

The Sox always present as united, but we know that Xander Bogaerts, Kevin Plawecki, and Christian Arroyo were not vaccinated last season but got the shot before 2022.

We know that Bogaerts was among those who convinced Trevor Story to get vaccinated as a condition to come to Boston via free agency.

So there’s four guys, at least, who took one for the team against their personal wishes, and I’ll bet dollars to donuts that J.D. Martinez falls into the same category.

All of which makes me wonder how the guys feel when Chris Sale, Houck, Jarren Duran, and Kutter Crawford have not been willing to make the same sacrifice for the good of the team.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.