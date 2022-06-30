fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

In 35th season, ‘POV’ subjects will range from pandemic to disabilities

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 30, 2022, 13 minutes ago
An image from a hospital in Wuhan, China, from January 2020. Yung Chang’s “Wuhan Wuhan,” which recalls the early months of the pandemic in the Chinese city, will air July 11 as the first film in the new season of "POV."Chris Buckley/New York Times/file

PBS’s “POV” is returning for its 35th season on July 11. The Monday night series, which highlights independent documentaries on social issues, has released the titles of many of its upcoming films.

First up, airing July 11 locally on GBH 2, is Yung Chang’s “Wuhan Wuhan.” It’s about the early months of the pandemic in the Chinese city, through the stories of frontline medical workers, patients, and ordinary citizens.

Last up, on Jan. 16, is Reid Davenport’s “I Didn’t See You There,” which premiered at Sundance this year. Davenport, who is in a wheelchair, gives us a view of the world from a disabled person’s perspective.

In between, “P.O.V.” will feature documentaries on environmental justice (“Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,” July 18), immigration (“The Last Out,” Oct. 3), and systemic inequity (“Let the Little Light Shine,” Dec. 12).

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

