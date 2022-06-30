In 35th season, ‘POV’ subjects will range from pandemic to disabilities

PBS’s “POV” is returning for its 35th season on July 11. The Monday night series, which highlights independent documentaries on social issues, has released the titles of many of its upcoming films.
First up, airing July 11 locally on GBH 2, is Yung Chang’s “Wuhan Wuhan.” It’s about the early months of the pandemic in the Chinese city, through the stories of frontline medical workers, patients, and ordinary citizens.
Last up, on Jan. 16, is Reid Davenport’s “I Didn’t See You There,” which premiered at Sundance this year. Davenport, who is in a wheelchair, gives us a view of the world from a disabled person’s perspective.
In between, “P.O.V.” will feature documentaries on environmental justice (“Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,” July 18), immigration (“The Last Out,” Oct. 3), and systemic inequity (“Let the Little Light Shine,” Dec. 12).
