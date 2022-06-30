Author readings around Boston July 3-9

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Jay Wellons (“All That Moves Us: A Pediatric Neurosurgeon, His Young Patients, and Their Stories of Grace and Resilience”) is in conversation with Edward Smith in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Paul Tremblay (“The Pallbearers Club”) is in conversation with Eric LaRocca in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Robert T. McMaster (“All the Light Here Comes From Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock”) reads at 7 p.m. at Morrill Memorial Library.
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY
Patrick Radden Keefe (“Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Rosemary Mosco and Binglin Hu (“Expedition Backyard: Exploring Nature from Country to City”) read at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
Laura Thompson (“Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies”) and Betsy Prioleau (“Diamonds and Deadlines: A Tale of Greed, Deceit, and a Female Tycoon in the Gilded Age”) are in conversation with Esther Crain at 1 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Bill McKibben (“The Flag, The Cross, and The Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum . . . Jake S. Friedman (“The Disney Revolt: The Great Labor War of Animation’s Golden Age”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Margarita Montimore (“Acts of Violet”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Nancy Rubin Stuart (“Poor Richard’s Women: Deborah Read Franklin and the Other Women Behind the Founding Father”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Zeina Hashem Beck (“O”) is in conversation with Carrie Fountain at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alka Joshi (“The Henna Artist”) reads at 9 p.m. at Morse Institute Library.
Advertisement
FRIDAY
Lisa McMann (“Map of Flames”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Darcie Dennigan (“Slater Orchard: An Etymology”), Mikko Harvey (“Let the World Have You”), and Shelley Wong (“As She Appears”) read in person and virtually at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
SATURDAY
Rebecca Sheir (“A Taste of Honey: Kamala Outsmarts the Seven Thieves; A Circle Round Book”) and (“The Tale of the Unwelcome Guest: Nasruddin Teaches the Town a Lesson; A Circle Round Book”) is in conversation with Eric Shimelonis virtually and in person at 11 a.m. at WBUR Cityspace (tickets are $5 for virtual attendees and $10 for in person attendees).