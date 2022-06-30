Local bestsellers for the week ended June 26

2. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

3. Lapvona Ottessa Moshfegh Penguin Press

4. Sparring Partners John Grisham Doubleday

5. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

6. This Time Tomorrow Emma Straub Riverhead

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

9. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

10. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

7. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

8. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

9. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

10. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney Picador

9. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

5. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

6. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

7. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

8. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America Elizabeth Letts Ballantine

9. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City Andrea Elliott Random House

10. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 26. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.