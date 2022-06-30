Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

GARBAGE The combination of Shirley Manson’s fierce vocals and her bandmates’ spiky, hooky electropop is still a potent one some 27 years after Garbage’s self-titled debut crash-landed into the alt-rock landscape. Their latest album, last year’s “No Gods No Masters,” is fiery and political while still being stuffed with hooks, and its bonus disc includes collaborations with fellow travelers like Brody Dalle and Screaming Females. July 6, 8 p.m. Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton, N.H. 603-929-4100, casinoballroom.com

MEREBA Last year’s dreamy, sweetly thoughtful EP “AZEB” is the latest release from this honey-voiced R&B artist and producer, who counts herself as a Stevie Wonder protégé and member of the Spillage Collective (which also includes prominent Southern hip-hop artists like JID and 6LACK). July 6, 8 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

LA NEVE The synth-punk project by organizer and Downtown Boys member Joey La Neve DeFrancesco makes ferocious, gripping songs that blend harsh noise with shout-along choruses. July 1, 7:30 p.m. The Lilypad, Cambridge. lilypadinman.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

PARKSFEST This festival’s aim is to “celebrate Independence Day with the music of our roots,” and the fifth edition of the event hits that mark with a lineup featuring headliner Amythyst Kiah, local alt-country outfit Ward Hayden and the Outliers, roots-rocker Rosie Flores, bluegrass couple Darin and Brooke Aldridge, and young fingerstyle guitarist Quentin Callewaert. July 2, noon. Free. Waterfront Park, 22 Merrimac St., Newburyport. 888-465-1733, newburyportparks.org/parksfest

CÉU The Brazilian singer-songwriter has in a fashion returned to her roots with her new album, “Um Gosto de Sol,” a covers collection of classic Brazilian and other songs she sang at the advent of her musical career. She’s highlighting the album on her current acoustic tour. July 5, 8 p.m. $28-$48. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

KRUGER BROTHERS Born in Germany, raised in Switzerland, and now based in North Carolina, Jens and Uwe Kruger, along with New York native Joel Landsberg, play bluegrass and folk inspired by the likes of Doc Watson that also works in elements of classical music. Jens Kruger was the 2013 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, which ranks him with distinguished company. July 7, 8 p.m. $25. 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth, N.H. 603-766-3330, www.3sarts.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

CLUB D’ELF Bassist and composer Mike Rivard’s long-running avant-groove ensemble — Moroccan music meets electric era Miles — celebrates the vinyl release of its latest recording, “You Never Know,” with two shows featuring guitarist David Fiuczynski, keyboardist Paul Schultheis, turntablist Mister Rourke, and more. July 1, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. $25. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

JANIVA MAGNESS The only woman except Koko Taylor to have won the Blues Music Foundation’s B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award, singer and songwriter Magness was called “one of the real deals” by Bettye Lavette. July 2, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com; July 3, 9 p.m. $45-$85. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

CIARA MOSER Global Jazz Club, dedicated to showcasing female musicians, presents bassist Moser and friends playing modern jazz reflecting their roots in Ireland, India, South Africa, and the Dominican Republic. July 6, 6:30 p.m. $5-$20. Global Jazz Club at @CROMA, Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St. www.globaljazzclub.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

ROCKPORT MUSIC If you have only one weekend to zip up to Cape Ann, make it this one. Friday offers A Far Cry with a morning family concert and an evening reprise of the conductorless orchestra’s standout “Circle of Life” program, which was originally performed at Jordan Hall in September. Saturday brings the Brentano Quartet and the unassailable soprano Dawn Upshaw, together performing new arrangements of English lute songs as prelude to a new monodrama, “Dido Reimagined,” composed by Melinda Wagner with libretto by Stephanie Fleischmann. July 1-2. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

NEWPORT MUSIC Newport’s Gilded Age mansions come alive with music for two weeks and change, starting July 1. Several of the most anticipated concerts are already sold out, but waitlist spots are available; consider opening night with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and violinist Chad Hoopes (July 1), the electrifying Junction Trio (July 3), a lunchtime concert of blockbuster film music (July 5), and pianist Sarah Cahill’s marathon performance of 70 compositions by women from around the world and throughout history, free with admission to the Newport Art Museum (July 5). 401-846-1133, www.newportclassical.org

ELECTRIC EARTH CONCERTS It’s worth crossing the state line for this treasure trove of music celebrating the natural world: the late George Crumb’s “Voice of the Whale,” John Luther Adams’s meditative “The Wind in High Places,” and a new piece by composer David Kirkland Garner. July 6, 7 p.m. Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough, N.H. 603-924-3235, www.electricearthconcerts.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

COMMON GROUND REVISITED Kirsten Greenidge’s adaptation, co-conceived and directed by Melia Bensussen, of J. Anthony Lukas’s book about race, class, and court-ordered busing in Boston. The production’s ambitious scope sometimes comes at the cost of clarity, with a dozen actors playing dozens of characters. But it’s not often that a play dives this deep into a city’s history, and even rarer that one sets out to foster the kind of dialogue that could — should — help that city better understand itself. Huntington Theatre Company. Through July 3 at Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Digital access to the filmed performance available through July 17. Tickets to in-person and digital performances at 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

WICKED Not a moment of this outstanding production feels rote or phoned-in. Starring Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba and Jennafer Newberry as Glinda, this “Wicked” has a freshness, even urgency, about it, as if doing justice to this musical matters as much to the stellar road company as it does to the young spectators in the seats. Stephen Schwartz’s score still glows and burns, still stirs and soars. Directed by Joe Mantello. Through July 24. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING In this world premiere of Tara L. Wilson Noth’s drama, an attorney (DeAnna Supplee) mourning the death of her baby daughter agrees to represent a Black teenager (Justin Sturgis) accused of murder. As she battles to prove his innocence, the attorney is “forced to confront the devastating truth about marriage, race and the woman she has chosen to be,” according to press materials. Directed by Kimille Howard. Through July 9. Berkshire Theatre Group, Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge. 413-997-4444, www.berkshiretheatregroup.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

Nathan Bugh and LaTasha Barnes will perform in the work "SW!NG OUT" at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Grace Kathryn Landefeld

SW!NG OUT Choreographer Caleb Teicher brings 12 dancers and 10 musicians to Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival for a rollicking exploration of contemporary swing dance. Featuring a range of Lindy Hop choreography and improvisation, the concert ends with an onstage jam session inviting adventurous audience members to join in. July 6-10, $65-$85. Ted Shawn Theatre, Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL Outdoor performances at the festival bring additional programming that adds to the season’s richness, diversity, and accessibility. This coming days include Loni Landon Dance Project (July 1-2), BODYTRAFFIC (through July 3), JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble (July 6), and Prakriti Dance (July 7). $15-$35. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

THE YARD This summer marks the venerable dance festival’s 50th anniversary, so it’s an auspicious season to check out The Yard’s myriad offerings. Coming right up is an in-progress showing of Urban Bush Women’s site-specific “Haint Blu,” reflecting the special color some Southern families use on porches to ward off evil spirits. The presentation is part of a two-season residency at the festival by the formidable company. July 1, free with registration. Orange Peel Bakery, Aquinnah, Martha’s Vineyard. www.dancetheyard.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

BÁRBARA WAGNER & BENJAMIN DE BURCA: SWINGUERRA Longtime collaborators Wagner and de Burca call their video installations “documentary musicals,” and this piece, a work with a pair of large screens facing each other, fits the bill. Featuring three contemporary dance styles — swingueira, brega funk, and passinho da maloca — performed by competing dance troops in Recife, Brazil, “Swinguerra” recalls when dance and music were used as tacit modes of resistance by enslaved people in the bloody history of Brazilian colonialism. “Swinguerra” shows the fight being carried forward: Its dancers are from queer communities of color and celebrate dance as a declaration of self. Through Sept. 5. Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-476-3100, www.icaboston.org

TURNER’S MODERN WORLD Last chance for this show of more than 100 paintings by Joseph Mallord William Turner, less a British artist of the Romantic era than he was a fiery experimentalist whose audacious work blazed a path from elegiac Romanticism headlong into the turbulent era of Modern art. Any Turner exhibition is almost inevitably a thrill ride; this one, with more than 100 paintings and drawings centered on the artist’s pivotal role as a bridge between eras, is more than most. Through July 10. The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

RODIN IN THE UNITED STATES: CONFRONTING THE MODERN Some 1,300 works by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin are held by museums in the United States, testament not only to the artist’s success but to the many advocates on this side of the ocean that made it so. This exhibition, hosted by the Clark, gathers 50 sculptures and 25 drawings that explore the reputation-building effort that cemented Rodin’s work at the center of the American experience of early modern art. Through Sept. 18. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

CALEB CHARLAND: SUNDIAL Charland investigates photography’s luminous chemical and digital magic. For this exhibition, he exposed black-and-white film negatives to red, green, and blue filters. Digital tools read the information in those negatives as color. Charland then used a mix of digital and analog methods to create color prints that turn shadows into rainbows, tracing the arc of an afternoon in color. Through July 9. Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-482-0411, www.gallerykayafas.com

CATE McQUAID

Caleb Charland, "A Variety of Colors Created with the Shadows of a Prism #4." Color separation with three black and white paper negatives. Courtesy of the Artist & Gallery Kayafas; © Caleb Charland





EVENTS

Comedy

RANDY FELTFACE: THE INHALE, EXILE TOUR A unique act — Feltface is a purple puppet from Australia who sometimes performs solo (kinda) and sometimes with his creator, Heath McIvor, in a two-hander. He’s just a regular fortysomething guy with regular problems, trying to make sense of COVID and life on the road. He stops in Boston before heading out to the Just for Laugh and Edinburgh Fringe festivals this summer. July 1-2, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO Two different lineups this weekend at the Studio shows at Vera’s. Friday, it’s Liam McGurk, Rob Crean, Chris Sintetos, Zach Stewart, and Tooky Kavanagh. Saturday is Mike Dorval, Janet McNamara, Al Christakis, Dan Crohn, and Kathy Lynch. Emily Mame Ford plays both nights. July 1-2, 8 p.m. $20. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

STAND-UP UNDERGROUND Another new weekly indie show at a non-club venue, this edition features Dan Boulger, Kindra Lansburg, Shyam Subramanian, Skylar Crown, Josh Mandl, and Rollin Atkinson. July 3, 7 p.m. Free. Modern Pastry Underground, 263 Hanover St. 617-523-3783, www.modernpastry.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK AT PUPPET SHOWPLACE THEATER Note to self: Don’t trade the family cow for magic beans. Well Jack may not have internalized that one, but hey, it led to quite an adventure, and you can catch that adventure live at Brookline’s Puppet Showplace Theater. Don’t miss this classic children’s story adapted by Dream Tale Puppets. July 2-3, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. $12.50. Puppet Showplace Theater, 32 Station St., Brookline. blackbaudhosting.com

INDEPENDENCE DAY AT USS CONSTITUTION MUSEUM Take a trip to Charlestown for the oldest commissioned ship afloat’s three-day Independence Day celebration. There are plenty of fun activities available to your child, such as miniature ship-building, water balloon powder passing, and temporary sailor tattooing. Be sure to catch museum exhibits like “Forest to Frigate,” “Today’s Crew,” and “All Hands on Deck: A Sailor’s Life in 1812.” July 2-4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free, $1-$2 for tattoos. USS Constitution Museum, Building 22, Charlestown Navy Yard. ussconstitutionmuseum.org

PEANUTS AT FENWAY PARK Celebrate the legendary comic strip “Peanuts” by receiving a limited edition Linus bobblehead. Hey, he’s holding a Red Sox jersey as his blanket! You’ll have plenty of time to admire your new collectible as you enjoy a spirited game between the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. July 5, 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $40. Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St. mlb.com

SAM TROTTENBERG















