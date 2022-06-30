The Dubliner softly opens near City Hall; Jamaica Plain gets a new neighborhood Italian spot

Rubato will open in Quincy this summer (412 Hancock St.); it’s a Hong Kong-style café focusing on savory pork, fried chicken, and beef bao; sweet bao stuffed with ice cream; congee rice porridge; and hot and cold drinks. Most items are $10 or less.

“Same mission, support local sustainable agriculture, serving well-crafted dishes with these products to our guests, with Frank being everything New England, healthy, fun,” he promises.

Coming soon: L’Espalier legend Frank McClelland will open a Somerville outpost of his Beverly market-restaurant, Frank , at Assembly Row (355 Artisan Way) in the coming months. McClelland says that the new restaurant will be 160 seats, with a large marketplace.

Rubato replaces longtime bakery Contempo, run by Joyce Chin. Her son, Laurence Louie, and his wife, Rary Ratsifa, will run the new spot.

Claire Makley and Luke Fetbroth will open Jamaica Plain Italian restaurant Tonino in the old Little Dipper space (669A Centre St.) in the coming months. Try handmade pastas, Sicilian-style pizza, and fun drinks. The enterprising duo live in the neighborhood.

Makley started her career as a hostess at Tim and Nancy Cushman’s sophisticated sushi spot O Ya and later helped to open sister restaurant Hojoko. Most recently, she helped pal Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale open The Koji Club sake bar at the Charles River Speedway.

Fetbroth has worked all over: Giulia, Moody’s Delicatessen, Sarma, and Tres Gatos.

His first job was as a teenage pizza-stretcher at Stone Hearth.

Chef Aidan McGee of The Dubliner. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/file

Openings: Hotly anticipated Irish pub The Dubliner (2 Center Plaza) is now softly open near City Hall. Chef Aidan McGee will serve an approachable, modern Irish menu making use of local seafood.

“What new Irish food is, it’s wholesome, a bit like the people. It’s approachable, not overly fussy, no micro herbs or anything. It’s simple, clean, and very much a farmer and fisherman approach. And Irish cheese is amazing. We just need to shout louder about it,” he told the Globe a few months ago.

Late nights: To celebrate its 30th anniversary, The Back Bay’s Parish Café (361 Boylston St.) brings back late-night hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. — with 50 percent off their sandwiches, named for and often created by local chefs like Barbara Lynch, Tony Maws, and Lydia Shire. Throughout the summer and fall, Parish will also rerelease favorite recipes from the past 30 years.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.