How Tom Brady convinced Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement (something he’s quite familiar with)

Let’s see: He’s a future color analyst on Fox Sports, executive producer of an upcoming Netflix series, owner of a new clothing line , co-founder of a health and wellness company known as TB12 , and producer of a road trip comedy called “ 80 for Brady ” featuring Guy Fieri and others.

Seriously, is there anything Tom Brady can’t do?

But apparently there’s another laurel to add to the long list: Brady helped persuade actress Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement and return to the screen.

Brady does have some experience exiting retirement, after all.

After an eight-year hiatus, Diaz will star in a Netflix film titled “Back in Action” alongside actor Jamie Foxx.

The action-comedy is being directed by Seth Gordon of “Horrible Bosses,” Deadline reported. It will start production later this year, Foxx wrote in a tweet.

Foxx teased the project — and how Brady helped convince Diaz to get on board — in an audio clip posted to Twitter of a phone conversation he had with the actress.

“Thanks for calling, I’m so anxious right now. I’m like pacing the room,” Diaz says to Foxx in the clip. “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this.”

A post from Cameron Diaz's Instagram story. Cameron Diaz

That’s when Foxx says he understands and that he has someone “on the other line” that can help her process the current moment. When he asks Diaz if he can “click him in,” she welcomes the offer.

“I would love that,” Diaz says. “Any kind of tips I can get.”

In comes Brady, introduced by Foxx — much to her astonishment — as “the GOAT.”

“Oh my god, is this Tom Brady?” Diaz asks.

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire,” Brady says, and quickly adds, “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

She later posted, “I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

It appears many fans online share in her excitement about the long-awaited and unexpected return.

