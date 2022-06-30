fb-pixel Skip to main content

17-year-old teen shot to death in Worcester, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated June 30, 2022, 17 minutes ago

A teenage boy has died after he was shot in Worcester Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Millbury Street about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement. When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound near Millbury and Lafayette streets, the statement said.

Officer provided medical aid to the teen before an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital, the statement said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous tip by texting 274637 or online at worcesterma.gov/police.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video