17-year-old teen shot to death in Worcester, police say

A teenage boy has died after he was shot in Worcester Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.
Officers were called to the area of Millbury Street about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement. When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound near Millbury and Lafayette streets, the statement said.
Officer provided medical aid to the teen before an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital, the statement said.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous tip by texting 274637 or online at worcesterma.gov/police.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.