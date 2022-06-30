3 men sentenced to at least a decade behind bars in Providence shootout that injured 9

George Rios, 19, Jordanny Britto, 21, and Reynaldo Rivera, 20, had pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a gun during a crime of violence, resulting in injury; conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence; and carrying a pistol without a license. They also pleaded to conspiracy charges. The assault with a dangerous weapon charge had criminal street gang sentencing enhancements.

PROVIDENCE — Three city men were sentenced Wednesday to at least a decade to serve in prison for their role in a gang-related shootout that injured nine people, including them, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Advertisement

At a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause sentenced Rios and Britto a total of 32 years, with 12 to serve in prison and 20 suspended with probation.

At a separate hearing Wednesday, Krause sentenced Rivera 32 years, with 10 years to serve and 20 suspended with probation.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

A fourth man who was scheduled to have his case disposed of removed his home confinement bracelet, Neronha’s office said. A warrant was issued for Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21.

Cases are still pending against Daniel Carides, 26, and David Carides Jr., 24.

Police described the May, 13, 2021, shootout as the worst mass shooting in the city’s history.

“These three individuals turned a peaceful Providence neighborhood into their own personal shooting range. Such conduct is incredibly dangerous, far too often deadly, and remains a principal focus of our prosecutorial resources,” Neronha said in a written statement.

Police went into 87 Carolina Ave. with a search warrant and seized more than 500 rounds of ammunition, a dozen pistol and rifle magazines, including large-capacity magazines, and multiple firearms.

According to prosecutors, Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera and Britto — members of the Get Money Family gang — drove to 87 Carolina Avenue on May 13 and jumped out of the truck brandishing pistols and starting to fire at people associated with the Lakeside gang on the porch.

Advertisement

Four people on the porch were wounded, including David Carides Jr. All four people in the truck were injured after at least two people — Daniel Carides and a juvenile — returned fire, prosecutors said. Daniel Carides left the house and fired at the four men as they fled in the truck, prosecutors say. Prosecutors described the juvenile as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Eight people in total on both sides of the shootout were treated for wounds at Rhode Island Hospital, according to the attorney general’s office.

“We are grateful that these defendants will be serving long sentences as a result of their violent actions with firearms,” Providence Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré said in an emailed statement. “The City is a safer place with these criminals behind bars.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.