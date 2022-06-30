50 years after massive Blackstone River cleanup, ZAP challenges Rhode Islanders once more

Organizers are now challenging Rhode Islanders to match that stunning first effort, this time covering the entire Blackstone River Watershed, from Worcester, Massachusetts, to Narragansett Bay. ZAP 50 is set for August, 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The original 1972 Project Zero All Pollution poster. The cleanup ended with a party that included environmental folk singer Pete Seeger.

ZAP the Blackstone 50th Revival celebrates the 50th anniversary of Project Zero All Pollution. The valley-wide effort that drew about 10,000 people and national attention removed 10,000 tons of trash from the river, including car parts, a small bus, hundreds of tires, stoves, furniture, and mattresses. The Sept. 9, 1972, event ended with a party that included environmental folk singer Pete Seeger.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The original ZAPsters, who helped organize the Woodstock of community cleanups on the Blackstone River 50 years ago, are calling on Rhode Islanders once again to step up for a milestone project.

The 48-mile-long Blackstone, which flows from Worcester to Pawtucket and then becomes the Seekonk River, is the longest tributary to Narraganset Bay, according to US Environmental Protection Agency. The watershed was the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution, and it’s vital to the ecological and socioeconomic health of the region, the EPA writes.

The watershed’s rivers and streams today are home to over 30 species of fish and the largest freshwater wetland in the state, the EPA writes.

Rhode Islanders’ passion to restore a spoiled river

David Rosser was the “impetus” for Project ZAP, his granddaughter Dawn Rosser said an email to the Globe. For years before the event, he organized people to do the work needed to “help the river breathe,” she said.

David M. Rosser, one of the architects of Project ZAP. Dawn Rosser

David Rosser had proposed a comprehensive river cleanup plan at Slater Mill on Dec. 6, 1971, and met with all levels of government to discuss not only river cleanup, but a way to maintain the waterway.

“This was the beginning,” Dawn Rosser said. “He had political support and a work plan in action. During the summer of 1972, he was striving for amplification of the message to the Blackstone Valley residents.”

Many people organized Project ZAP, including David Quinn, 75, who was 25 during the 1972 campaign.

He said it came together over a whirlwind five-month period that drew intense interest from state residents, celebrities, and local leaders. Quinn told the Globe that his role was to get publicity and corral the names of participants leading up to the cleanup.

The glue was Rhode Islanders’ passion for the Blackstone River Valley, which was notoriously polluted during the American Industrial Revolution that began in 1793 with Samuel Slater opening a textile mill in Pawtucket. By the time industrialization began to wane in 1914 with the start of World War I, the river was spoiled.

So by the early 1970s as Project ZAP was gaining momentum, Associated Press reporter Howard Ulman wrote, boats on the once free-flowing river had long been displaced by “the lifeless remains of old buses and trucks,” and for decades the river was “a litterbug’s haven.” Pictures of the river showed corroded cars peeking out of the water.

A vehicle in the Blackstone River during the time of the Sept. 9, 1972, ZAP cleanup effort. Courtesy of Dawn Rosser

The event’s bullhorn was a blast by the Providence Journal-Bulletin, led by employees Leighton Authier, a promotions director, and David Gray, a graphics designer. They approached Quinn and discussed sponsoring a Blackstone action plan. Authier would become the Project ZAP director. He told Ulman that the facelift by thousands of volunteers wouldn’t fully undo years of pollution but would call attention to the “ugliness of the problem, and hopefully, spur citizens to solve it.”

People had used the river as a repository for garbage for decades, Authier said. It was a way of life.

ZAPsters aimed to change people’s attitude toward littering to make the river swimmable and fishable again.

“Nobody said no,” Quinn said.

The community jumped on board. Restaurants and church groups fed volunteers hamburgers, meatballs, soft drinks, lemonade, and rolls.

“People who were familiar with the river knew how horrid it was,” Quinn said. “It kind of got, not contagious, but infectious: Your friend was doing it, my friend was doing it. So you felt good about it because you knew someone that had thrown a tire or thrown a car or threw something into the river. It was just one of those things that spread like wildfire.”

Organizers created zones, each named after fish. People headed the cleanup in each of those areas and were responsible for recruiting volunteers, mostly Rhode Islanders.

The groups included the churches, businesses, political candidates, and community members. Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard Leonard Holland brought helicopters and other equipment to haul debris to the landfill. He is known for leading two state units federally ordered to Vietnam, and later led the mobilization for the Blizzard of 1978.

“We couldn’t have done it without him,” Quinn said. “It was like a military invasion of destroying garbage. They brought all the equipment for cleaning.”

Businesses lent Project ZAP $4 million in equipment and Quinn says he can remember the chopping sound of helicopters monitoring the effort all day long. Zone leaders communicated with radios, but it wasn’t a “chit-chatty day,” Quinn said.

“It was helter-skelter with everyone trying to get everything done,” he says. There were countless young people. “It was one of those things where it’s almost a once in a lifetime.”

Organizers had hoped to include the northern part of the Blackstone in Massachusetts, but they had trouble persuading upstream communities to stop contaminating the river, The Globe reported at the time.

“Nobody said no,” recalls ZAP organizer David Quinn, who was 25 in 1972. “It kind of got, not contagious, but infectious: Your friend was doing it, my friend was doing it. So you felt good about it." Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Three months after the cleanup, Authier told the Globe the effort was “like cleaning the rim of a toilet bowl. The project now turns to flushing the river water itself,” which was dirty with dyes, detergents, grease, oil, chemicals, and industrial waste.

Parts of the river were biologically dead. The water couldn’t be used for firefighting because it would corrode machinery and gum up the pumps, according to the Globe.

50 years later: Still a ways to go for R.I. rivers

A Environmental Protection Agency review in 2022 shows that 70 percent — 705 of 1,007 miles — of Rhode Island’s rivers and streams used for water sports activities are “impaired.” The EPA attributes the impairment to potentially disease-causing bacteria from human or animal waste that enters the water from faulty septic, sewage leaks, agricultural runoff, boat leaks, and pet waste. It can lead to illnesses from eating contaminated fish or shellfish or contact with polluted water.

Compare that to just 4 percent of the state’s lakes and reservoirs that are impaired, and 4 percent of coastal waters that are impaired.

“Since the 1972 passage of the Clean Water Act, EPA and states have worked hard to improve water quality in waterbodies throughout Rhode Island and New England, including the Blackstone River,” EPA New England spokesman Dave Deegan said in an email to the Globe.

Deegan said that through the early 2000s, most state and federal efforts focused on the most immediate and obvious problems, like reducing bacterial pollution from inadequate waste water treatment and failing sewer systems.

“As we have effectively reduced bacteria in our waterways, EPA has shifted its focus to reducing nutrient levels in waters which are also a significant cause of water quality impairments such as excessive aquatic vegetation and harmful algal blooms,”Deegan said.

And, Deegan said, EPA through wastewater permitting works to reduce toxic contaminants.

“In the Blackstone specifically, we have addressed legacy contaminants in river sediments as part of the Superfund cleanups of the Peterson Puritan site in Cumberland and Lincoln, R.I., and a removal action coordinated with Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the US Coast Guard at the Lonsdale Bleachery oil site in Lincoln,” Deegan said.

A catalyst across a half century

Today, ZAP organizers are pleased their war on garbage spurred 50 years of change.

Visitors to the river valley are kayaking, canoeing and even swimming in parts of the Blackstone and Seekonk rivers, but some parts still aren’t fishable.

Bob Billington, president of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, organized ZAP 30, held in January 2003, and says the persistent attention by volunteers has made it possible to open the Blackstone to commerce. Outside his Central Falls office, you can take a river boat tour or rent a kayak or a canoe.

The surface of the river no longer shows the rainbow sheen of pollution, Billington says.

“It stunk, it smelled, it was sudsy and foamy,” he said. “I grew up along the Blackstone as a kid in Pawtucket and we had a factory down on the Pawtucket River on Pleasant Street. I thought the river was normal to be sudsy and foamy. I thought that’s what every river was, changing colors.”

The Blackstone River today. The watershed’s rivers and streams are home to over 30 species of fish. Visitors kayak, canoe and even swim, although some parts still aren't fishable. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful, says there have been changes throughout the whole Blackstone watershed following Project ZAP: storm water improvements, a sewage treatment plant, and improved water quality. Groups like Blackstone Watershed Collaborative and Save the Bay are working with community partners to keep the waterways clean.

Recently, Friends of the Blackstone held an invasive water chestnut pull. The Lincoln Rhode Island Community Cleanup Crew! and Cozy Rhody Litter Clean-up are hosting litter pickups that have culled, among other things, tens of thousands of mini plastic alcohol bottles from the shoreline.

Community members can find local initiatives by visiting litterfree.ri.gov.

“The Blackstone River is far cleaner and healthier now than it was 50 years ago,” the EPA’s Deegan said. “Our success thus far is largely thanks to the long-term efforts of dedicated public servants and committed partners, including non-profit organizations and private citizens. Despite the enormous strides we have collectively made, there is still much work to be done. Focused attention needs to be paid to those communities that shoulder the greatest burdens of pollution and health impacts; and we need to manage the watershed in the face of increasing impacts of climate change.”

It’s still up to us to act

Now, ZAP 50 is challenging Rhode Islanders again.

“It’s really going to take us all,” Kaehler said. “We are trying to change the perception that even today we aren’t going to dump a refrigerator, but we are still dumping a lot of things like plastics and cigarette butts. We’ve learned a lot, and we’ve changed our habits a lot. But it’s really up to us, our responsibility to be aware and to take action. Otherwise, it’s not going to change.”

The poster for ZAP 50, organized to emulate the impact of the 1972 ZAP. Volunteers are asked to commit even part of their day to this year's watershed cleanup on Aug. 27. "They can make a difference in five or 10 minutes or a half-hour. If we all just do something, look what we can accomplish,” said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Kaehler says ZAP 50 uses the same plan organizers used in 1972. She is asking people to commit a small part of their day on Aug. 27 to the cleanup.

“Everyone sees litter,” Kaehler says. “I haven’t found a person who doesn’t see litter. They can make a difference in five or 10 minutes or a half-hour. If we all just do something, look what we can accomplish.”

Volunteers can sign up online at zaptheblackstone.com

A celebration will be held once again after the cleanup: on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Slater Mill on Roosevelt Avenue in Pawtucket — the site of the first ZAP project — to celebrate the original ZAPsters.

This story contains information from historic Boston Globe articles.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.