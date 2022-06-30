Fugitive charged in slaying of Vermont cyclist captured in Costa Rica

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was located and arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. She will be deported and returned to the United States, officials said.

The fugitive accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, a Vermont native and prominent cyclist on May 11 in Austin, Texas, days before a race, has been captured in Costa Rica, federal officials said.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” US Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said in a statement. “This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

Advertisement

The arrest was a result of work by the US Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, officials said.

On May 18, a day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest, officials said, Armstrong, using a fraudulent passport, boarded United Airlines Flight 1222 from Newark International Airport at 5:09 p.m. EST. She arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, at 8:27 p.m. EST.

Investigators say Armstrong sold her car May 13 to a dealership in south Austin for $12, 200. She flew out of the Austin airport on May 14 to New York. She was “dropped off” at the Newark airport several days later, officials said.

Armstrong allegedly fatally shot Wilson inside an apartment on Maple Avenue in Austin, according to authorities. Wilson, a well-known figure in the world of professional off-road cycling, was killed days before she was scheduled to compete in a race in Texas.

Advertisement

An affidavit filed in the federal case against Armstrong laid out some of the evidence allegedly tying her to the killing. The document identified Wilson only by her first and last initials.

“According to a witness, Armstrong expressed a desire to kill A.W. in January 2022, based on a personal grievance toward A.W.,” the affidavit said. “A surveillance camera recorded what appears to be Armstrong’s vehicle near the scene of A.W.’s murder at the approximate time the murder occurred.”

The affidavit said Armstrong also owned a pistol that Austin police had seized from her home as part of the probe.

“Laboratory test-firing of Armstrong’s pistol confirmed that it fired the spent shell casings that APD found at the scene of the murder,” the filing said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.