Co-owner of Sons of Boston bar arraigned on accessory charge in Marine veteran’s slaying

The allegations against Dumeer have not been publicly disclosed before Thursday’s court appearance which also came as the bouncer, Alvaro O. Larrama, 38, was arraigned on a charge of second degree murder for the killing of Martinez on March 19. Larrama pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail, the same condition imposed when he was arrested by Boston police shortly after Martinez’s killing.

The co-owner, 34-year-old Alisha Dumeer, of Everett, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder and was released on personal recognizance - while relatives of Martinez looked on from the crowded courtroom.

The co-owner of the Sons of Boston bar allegedly tried to dispose of a bloodstained sweatshirt and hat that a bouncer was wearing when he allegedly murdered Marine Corps veteran Daniel Martinez outside the downtown Boston nightspot while the victim was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend with friends, a prosecutor said Thursday.

In court, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso described the murder of Martinez and Dumeer’s alleged role in attempting to prevent Boston police from linking Larrama to the killing. Grasso said Martinez exchanged words with Larrama, asking why the girlfriend of Martinez’s friend had been ordered to leave the bar for vaping “when there were people inside the bar who were so drunk they couldn’t stand up.”

Advertisement

Larrama followed Martinez and his two friends down Union Street to the line outside Hennessy’s Bar where Larrama confronted Martinez who responded by hitting Larrama in the head with a green aluminum beer bottle, Grasso said. The two men then struggled with each other during which Larrama allegedly stabbed Martinez twice in the left chest, Grasso said.

As paramedics and police arrived to help Martinez, Larrama and a Hennessy’s employee returned to the Sons of Boston where Dumeer was allegedly told what had happened by the Hennessy worker, Grasso said. The prosecutor said Larrama can be seen on surveillance video removing a Sons of Boston sweatshirt and hat that he tosses into a trash can.

Advertisement

Dumeer handed Larrama new T-shirts and after finding one that fits, he put it on inside out and then leaves the bar, Grasso said.

Grasso said that after Larrama left the nightspot, Dumeer spoke with co-owner Jason Kuczynski and then returns to the locker room where the trash can containing Larrrama’s clothing was located. On a surveillance video, Dumeer can be seen looking at the camera before stepping into a camera blind spot.

“At that point in time, the trash barrel with Mr. Larrama’s clothing slowly begins to move out of the line of sight of the camera into the same blind spot that Ms. Dumeer had stepped into,’' Grasso said. “She remains in that blind spot for approximately 30 seconds to a minute. She then moves the trash can back.”

The clothing was later recovered by police who found bloodstains on the sweatshirt. DNA test results are pending, Grasso said.

Dumeer was later interviewed by Boston police and allegedly told them that she had no information to share about the stabbing of Martinez, and that she learned about it through news coverage. “She stated she had no knowledge about the stabbing and the defendant’s involvement in the stabbing,” Grasso said. She had no explanation for moving the trash can, Grasso said.

Advertisement

Dumeer’s defense attorney, Francis J. DiMento Jr. , said prosecutors described 30 seconds of video - but that there is more than 30 minutes that are relevant. “There’s a lot more to the case,” DiMento told reporters. “That is just one 30 second clip that they mentioned. So it’s almost like a movie trailer - they just tell you or show you what they want you to see instead of the full picture.”

He said Dumeer is devastated. “You can see in court she was devastated — never been in trouble,” DiMento said. During the arraignment, Dumeer started to shake and had to sit down.

DiMento said Dumeer maintains her innocence and that she was a daytime bartender and was not Larrama’s boss. Asked if she had no part in aiding Larrama that night, DiMento said to wait for her testimony.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” DiMento said. “She feels for the [Martinez family]. We all do. And there’s no question that the Martinez family are the victims here, and she feels terrible.”

Following the court activity, the Martinez’s mother, Apolonia, his twin brother and Boston attorney Thomas Flaws met with reporters.

“My son’s blood is on her hands as much as it is Larama’s,” said Martinez mother, Apolonia. “It was terrible to hear the lack of compassion she had.”

Sons of Boston was shut down after city licensing agencies suspended its liquor and entertainment licenses.

The family’s lawsuit is pending in Suffolk Superior Court.

Advertisement

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.