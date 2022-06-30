Curry College fires employee after probe of antisemitic, racist vandalism on campus

The person is not currently facing state criminal charges, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, which would be prosecuting if Milton police sought criminal charges.

In a statement on Wednesday, Curry College President Kenneth K. Quigley Jr. said the person was identified following an investigation by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Milton police and the college’s own inquiry.

Curry College has fired an employee they said was responsible for a series of racist and antisemitic graffiti on its Milton campus during the last semester that lead the college to shift to on-line classes as a safety measure.

Quigley said college rules barred him from identifying the person, their gender or where they were working when they allegedly defaced college property with a Nazi swastika and left “threatening language targeting the Black community” on college grounds.

“The law enforcement agencies shared their opinion that the evidence gathered in the ongoing investigation points toward one person they believe as the perpetrator of these incidents,’' Quigley said in the statement.

He added: “The College carefully reviewed evidence gathered by law enforcement and interviewed the person of interest identified by law enforcement investigators and other individuals who were potentially connected to specific incidents. The outcome of the College’s independent investigation has resulted in an employee being terminated and removed from our community.”

According to the college and Milton police, there were more than five acts of vandalism containing antisemitic language or hate speech targeting the college’s Black community of students and staffers.

“The College recognizes and regrets the impact these bias acts have had on our students, families, faculty, and staff throughout the spring semester and hope this will allow us to continue moving forward,” Quigley wrote. “It is our hope that this will bring some closure to the series of events we all suffered through.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.