Here’s who filed to run for office in Rhode Island this year

You can check on who filed for local offices by clicking here, and below we’ve got a breakdown of who is running for Congress, the statewide offices, and mayor of Providence.

The candidates now have until July 15 to collect signatures and submit their nomination papers to qualify to have their names on the ballot for the Sept. 13 primary or the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadline to declare your candidacy to run for any office in Rhode Island this year was Wednesday, and there are lots of familiar names, frequent flyers, and some surprises in the major races.

1st Congressional District

Democratic US Representative David Cicilline is a heavy favorite in his reelection bid against the winner of the Republican primary between endorsed candidate Allen Waters and Frederick Wysocki.

If they submit enough signatures, independents Lenine Camacho and Jeff Lemire will also be on the ballot.

2nd Congressional District

With US Representative James Langevin retiring, the Democratic primary field includes Omar Bah, Spender Dickinson, Joy Fox, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Sarah Morgenthau, Cameron Moquin, and David Segal. Magaziner is the endorsed Democrat.

The Republican primary includes former Cranston mayor Allan Fung and Donald Frederick Robbio. Fung is the endorsed Republican.

Independents Donn Antonia, Patricia Landy, John Ritchie and William Gilbert (Moderate) have also filed to run in the general election.

Governor

On the Democratic side, incumbent Governor Dan McKee faces Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, and Kalilu Camara in the primary. McKee is the endorsed Democrat.

The Republicans have endorsed Ashley Kalus, who faces Emmanuel Adjei-Boateng, Michael Costa, Rey Alberto Herrera, and Jonathan Riccitelli.

Independents Elijah Gizzarelli (Libertarian), Zachary Hurwitz, Paul Rianna Jr., and Richard Sawai Spinney are running in the general election.

Lieutenant Governor

The Democratic primary includes incumbent Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos (the endorsed candidate), state Senator Cynthia Mendes, state Representative Deb Ruggiero, and former state representative Larry Valencia.

The Republican primary is between Aaron Guckian (the endorsed candidate) and Paul Pence.

Independents Keith Harrison and Ross McCurdy are running in the general election.

Secretary of State

The Democrats have endorsed state Representative Gregg Amore, although he has a primary against Stephanie Beaute and Anthony N.B. Tamba.

Republican Pat Cortelessa (the endorsed candidate) and independent Anne Armstrong are running in the general election.

General Treasurer

Central Falls mayor James Diossa is the endorsed Democrat in a primary with former commerce secretary Stefan Pryor.James Lathrop is the endorsed Republican nominee.

Attorney General

Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha faces Republican challenger Charles Calenda.

Independents Alan Gordon and Rebecca Lynne McLaughlin are also running.

Providence Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza is term-limited, so the Democratic primary field includes Gonzalo Cuervo, Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley (the endorsed candidate).

There is no Republican candidate, but former councilman Wilbur Jennings is running as an independent.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.