Holiday travelers should leave early; AAA predicts brutal weekend of traffic

The worst time to be on the road today is from 2 to 8 p.m., according to AAA and INRIX, a company that specializes in analyzing traffic data. If you’re heading out tomorrow, the best time to leave is before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m. The window of surging traffic begins to narrow on Saturday, with the worst congestion expected between 2 and 4 p.m., according to INRIX and AAA.

If you’re planning to hit the roads today or tomorrow for the long Independence Day weekend, be prepared to do a lot of sitting and waiting on the way to your destination.

Interstate 93 south between Boston and Route 24 is expected to have the worst traffic in the local area as folks head for the Cape and other southern points, according to AAA. INRIX predicts traffic along the corridor will be up 103 percent, more than doubling the volume of traffic on a highway that is regularly slowed to a crawl during the daily commute.

AAA is predicting a record number of 42 million holiday travelers will be on the road over the next few days, despite soaring gas prices.

The traffic will be at its worst Thursday and Friday afternoon as commuters head out of work early and combine with holiday travelers already on the roads, according to a statement by AAA. People heading out from major US cities could be faced with double the normal travel time, or more.

“Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX, said in the statement. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”

AAA reminded drivers to try to keep their cool on the roads this busy weekend.

“It’s easy to lose patience but remember, everyone has a common goal – kicking off their summer vacation safely,” the company said.

