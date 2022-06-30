Looking for V-I-C-T-0-R-Y: Hingham High junior heads to National Scrabble Championship

“Most people think of Scrabble as a fun living room game, but it can get very competitive,” Donnelly said. “I didn’t really like sports as a child, but Scrabble I know I am good at, and can get really into.”

Hingham High School junior James Donnelly finished a solid second in the North American School Scrabble Championship in May — losing to a two-time champion from California — and is already contemplating his moves in the bigger 2022 National Scrabble Championship this month.

Scrabble aficionados agree that the self-taught Donnelly has chops.

“James showcased a level of play that seasoned adult players would be proud to reach,” said Will Anderson, a former champion who did the play-by-play on the livestream of Donnelly’s final game, which ended with a score of 383 to 415. “He is clearly hugely naturally talented at Scrabble, and if he continues to take the game seriously, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Donnelly started playing Scrabble with his family when he was about 8, and got more interested in middle school. But it wasn’t until the pandemic — when he “didn’t have a lot to do” — that he became a serious student of the game.

He found an online Scrabble site, and began learning words. He started with the 107 possible two-letter words, worked his way up to the most obscure combinations, and studied the most likely words that use all seven of a player’s letters — the coveted “bingo” that brings an extra 50 points to a score. (Donnelly had two bingos in his final championship game: “argonaut” and “wrestler.”)

Donnelly also studied Scrabble strategy, a complicated mathematical approach to where and when to place words on the board, and learned how to calculate exactly which letters his opponents could have as the game progressed.

“It’s not just a game about luck,” Donnelly said. “You have to figure out what your best play is every single turn. You’re thinking to the end of the game basically. How do I win this game?”

Depending on how much homework he has, Donnelly spends 30 minutes to an hour on Scrabble every night. His school doesn’t have a Scrabble club and none of his friends play, so he’s “pretty much a lone wolf,” he said, but he’s hoping to make some Scrabble friends through tournaments.

He compares playing Scrabble to rowing crew, which he does for Hingham High School. “You have to focus on form, stroke, power, the competition — multiple things while still trying to perform to your best ability,” he said.

Stefan Fatsis, who organized the North American School Scrabble Championship — and wrote the definitive book on the subject, “Word Freak: Heartbreak, Triumph, Genius, and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players” — said he understands the rowing comparison.

“Both require dedication, time, patience, and you have to buy in; it requires a level of commitment,” Fatsis said. “If you want to put in the time and learn thousands and thousands of words, you will get good — if you have the right wiring. The dirty little secret about Scrabble is that it’s a math game. It’s all about probability and recognizing patterns, geometry.”

Perhaps that explains the origins of Scrabble. The game was invented during the Great Depression by an out-of-work architect from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., named Alfred Mosher Butts — and first named LEXIKO. Butts teamed up with entrepreneur James Brunot to produce the game as Scrabble in the 1940s, turning out 12 games an hour; in 1949 the company reported making 2,400 sets and losing $450.

Scrabble took off, though, in the 1950s, and the current owner, Hasbro, estimates that three of every five American homes own a set. And the North American Scrabble Players Association has thousands of players competing in sanctioned clubs across the US and Canada.

The tournament that Donnelly did so well in has been around since 2003, with a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Seventy students competed at Planet Word, a language museum in Washington D.C.

The National Scrabble Championship takes place July 23-27 in Baltimore.

“Scrabble is as sophisticated a strategic game as chess or backgammon or anything else,” Fatsis said. “If James keeps studying and playing, he’ll be a high-level expert player in no time. He’s that good already.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.