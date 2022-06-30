Lynn mother and son sentenced to federal prison for running a fentanyl pill trafficking ring

A mother and son from Lynn have been sentenced to federal prison for running a fentanyl pill trafficking organization that prosecutors called a “family business,” on the North Shore, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

Vincent Caruso, 27, a known member of the Crips street gang, and Laurie Caruso, 52, were charged last year along with two other people for distributing fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl to street gangs north of Boston, the Globe reported.

Vincent Caruso, who was also known by the street name “Fatz,” was sentenced to 250 months, or more than 20 years, in prison five years of supervised release, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.