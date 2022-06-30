Man convicted in 2018 double-homicide at Jamaica Plain housing complex

A man who prosecutors say opened fire on a crowd of people inside a Jamaica Plain housing development in 2018 was convicted by a Suffolk Superior Court jury on Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the killings of two men in the group, officials said.

Wilvin Guity-Beckels was charged in the fatal shootings of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce and 58-year-old Clayborn Blair and the injury of a 4-year-old child, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Guity-Beckels is scheduled to be sentenced July 12.

“This individual opened fire on a group of more than a dozen people, without regard for who his bullets struck or the harm they inflicted,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “These verdicts can never provide what the victims’ loved ones want and truly deserve – to have their loved ones back in their arms – but they help ensure that the individual who took their lives will not have the opportunity to inflict harm in the community again.”