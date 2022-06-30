Mayor Wu is celebrated at delayed inauguration block party

“This is what Boston looks like,” Wu said to the crowd of politicos, special interest groups, and families. In a brief speech, she pledged to continue fighting in the months ahead for her priorities, including affordable housing, transportation access, and bringing jobs to the city.

The celebration, billed as a block party, was delayed from November when Wu was sworn in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The sounds of celebration replaced construction noise on City Hall Plaza Thursday as revelers danced in a tent, one in pink flamingo sunglasses, to “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus and “Sorry” by Justin Bieber at Mayor Michelle Wu’s inaugural celebration.

Disco balls cast sprinkles of light across children and adults in the tent, which was decorated in Wu’s signature purple and signs that said “all aboard” and “celebrating Boston’s possibility.” To enter, attendees walked a red carpet.

“This is why Michelle Wu will win her second election,” said Marlo Diaz, 44, an event volunteer, to a reporter. “Look how beautiful this is. A very much-needed antidote to the stress and tension and all the media nastiness.”

Matthew Patton, 40, who brought his two children to the event, said the celebration exemplified Wu’s commitment to engaging the community.

“Tickets aren’t required, it doesn’t matter what neighborhood you live in, what your economic status is, everyone is just doing the same thing,” he said. “I can bring my kids to color rocks. Anyone can come and celebrate our diversity.”

Behind the down-to-earth party was a bevy of donations from Boston’s power brokers. Wu raised more than $1 million for her inauguration, campaign finance records show, most of it from wealthy individuals or institutions, many of them with business before the city.

That’s in line with tradition. For his first transition and inauguration in 2014, former mayor Martin J. Walsh raised $1.4 million. For his first inauguration in 2015, Governor Charlie Baker raised $2.4 million.

In addition to the public party during the afternoon, Wu was set to attend a private reception Thursday evening for those who had donated to the inaugural fund. According to a fund-raising solicitation obtained by the Globe last year, “visionary” sponsors — those who give $25,000 — would get 10 tickets, while “bold” donors who give $15,000 would get five tickets, and “champion” contributors who give $10,000 would receive three.

Critics say inaugural festivities present the potential for, or at least the appearance of, conflicts of interest, as high-dollar donors with a stake in city policy making mingle with the mayor at a celebration they have funded. A spokesperson for Wu’s inaugural committee said donations do not influence decisions made at City Hall.

Inaugural funds aren’t subject to the strict contribution limits that apply to standard campaign accounts, so wealthy individuals and businesses have an opportunity to spend on a greater scale. But the money collected for an inaugural fund can only cover expenses related to the event, under state campaign finance regulations, and can’t be spent on other political expenses, such as campaign advertising.

Gretchen Adams, 32, said she came to the party after reading a WBUR article about Wu’s inauguration fund, to see how the money is being used. She said she plans to keep an eye on future city contracts to see whether they’re being distributed fairly.

“Only time will tell,” she said.

The vast majority in the crowd, however, were effusive in their praise for the mayor.

Kathy Elliott, 70, said she’s never been to an inauguration or been particularly involved in politics, but Wu’s mayorship is something she wants to be a part of.

“She’s setting the city on a different course,” Elliott said. “She’s everywhere, every day, every neighborhood. She’s a mayor for everyone.”

