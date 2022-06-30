Most of Massachusetts in moderate drought

Most of Massachusetts is experiencing abnormally dry conditions and an expanding drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

A map released Thursday by the US Drought Monitor showed that 74.6 percent of the state was in moderate drought on June 28. In those conditions lawns can brown early, gardens can wilt, crop growth is stunted and there’s an increased risk of fires.

“Short-term abnormal dryness and moderate drought expanded in coverage across much of New England this week, as rainfall was somewhat sparse across the eastern portion of the region,” stated the US Drought Monitor website on June 28. “Streamflows also continued a downward trend across parts of the region. Southeastern Massachusetts has begun community water conservation as moderate short-term drought continued.”