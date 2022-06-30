Mother thankful after three teens rescue son from drowning in river on Cape Cod

“I want to thank them so very much for saving his life,” she said in a phone interview Thursday. “It could have been worse. I’m so happy his life was saved.”

Fifteen-year-old Oshawno Burke’s mother, Marlene Salmon Hill, said her son is going to be okay and she is grateful to the boys for jumping into action.

Three teenage boys from New York are being celebrated as heroes after they rescued a Barnstable boy from drowning in a river on Cape Cod Wednesday, and the boy’s mother said she is thankful for their bravery.

Will Anagnos, 14, and his friends Kyle Richardson, 14, and Colby Benassutti, 13, were fishing the Centerville River from the Craigville Bridge shortly after 2:30 p.m. when Oshawno jumped from the bridge into the water below, according to police and fire officials.

Advertisement

A moment later, Will and Kyle were in the water too, swimming toward Oshawno as Colby kept an eye on his friends from the bridge.

“He was kind of treading water but was splashing around,” Will said. “We thought maybe he was joking, but then he went underwater and I jumped in and swam over to get him out.”

Kyle also said it took a moment to realize a serious situation was unfolding before them.

“I saw him struggling but he wasn’t saying anything,” Kyle said. “He didn’t scream for help, but when Will jumped in I swam out to help.”

Will said he and Kyle pulled Oshawno to the river’s edge and, with the help of an adult, brought him up onto the riverbank. Oshawno was breathing but had lost consciousness.

Two lifeguards from nearby Craigville Beach rushed over and began tending to Oshawno before police and firefighters arrived moments later and placed him in an ambulance that rushed him to Cape Cod Hospital, officials said.

Advertisement

Salmon Hill said Oshawno was alert in the hospital yesterday and “is breathing well.” She said she expected to be able to bring him home sometime on Thursday.

Shortly before he went in the water, Oshawno had spoken with his mom on the phone.

“One minute I was talking to him and said to be careful, and he said ‘OK, mom,” Salmon Hill said. “I hung up and shortly later I got a call from the police.”

Salmon Hill, as well as Will and his friends, said the bridge is a popular spot where teenagers jump in the water, defying signs posted nearby warning against such activity.

Will and his friends said they saw Oshawno on the bridge with a group of kids before he went into the water. A teenage girl in the group had jumped into the water and swam to the bank without any problems, they said.

Oshawno had climbed over the railing and was standing on the edge before he went in, the boys said.

Oshawno was about 2 feet below the surface by the time Will and Kyle got to him.

Gidget Anagnos, Will’s mother, said she was sitting on the beach and had no idea what had happened until Will and his friends walked up to her later in the afternoon.

“He just came over and said, ‘Mom, we just saved someone’s life,’” Gidget Anagnos said in an interview. “To him, it’s not a big deal. To me, it’s a big deal.”

Advertisement

She credited swimming lessons and Will’s participation in the Boy Scouts as things that prepared him for a moment like this.

“He’s a goofball, but he’s a smart kid with a big heart,” she said. “I’m just so proud of all of them.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.