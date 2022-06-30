Plane from N.J. to Mass. makes emergency landing in Quinnipiac River in Conn.

Two passengers, a pilot, and a dog survived unharmed after a single-engine Beechcraft A36 airplane bound for Massachusetts made an emergency landing in the Quinnipiac River in Connecticut on Thursday evening, officials said.

The small plane originated in New Jersey, officials at Tweed New Haven Airport said on Twitter at 6:50 p.m.

“Thankfully all are safe & no one was injured,” airport officials said. “City/state officials are on scene & we will provide more info when available.”