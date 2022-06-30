Plane from N.J. to Mass. makes emergency landing in Quinnipiac River in Conn.

Two passengers, a pilot, and a dog survived unharmed after a single-engine Beechcraft A36 airplane bound for Massachusetts made an emergency landing in the Quinnipiac River in Connecticut on Thursday evening, officials said.
The small plane originated in New Jersey, officials at Tweed New Haven Airport said on Twitter at 6:50 p.m.
“Thankfully all are safe & no one was injured,” airport officials said. “City/state officials are on scene & we will provide more info when available.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot had reported issues with the plane’s engine before making an emergency landing north of Tweed New Haven Airport around 5:40 p.m. with a total of three people on board.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, officials said.
