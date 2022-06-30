Police sergeant helps a turtle cross the road

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On June 6 Ayer police Sergeant John MacDonald was patrolling Sandy Pond Road when he spotted a vehicle with its hazard lights on. When he stopped to offer assistance, he learned that the motorist was trying to get a large snapping turtle across the street safely. With the help of this Good Samaritan, MacDonald “quickly assisted the slow-moving reptile to the other side of the road,” police wrote on Facebook. Ayer police posted a photo of the snapping turtle and wrote a reminder to residents about turtle nesting season: “As you travel the roadways in town near the ponds or waterways please be on the lookout.” Officials with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommend leaving snapping turtles alone, and if you must move one, they suggest using a broom to coax it into a plastic tub or box. “This is the best method because snapping turtles are fast and have very powerful jaws that can inflict a bad bite,” the MassWildlife website states. Snapping turtles can reach your hands if you lift them by the sides of their shells. You shouldn’t lift them by the tail either, because that can injure their spine. “Look for turtles on roads, especially from mid-May to early July,” the MassWildlife website states. “Avoid risking harm to yourself or others, if it is unsafe for you to pull off a road or try to dodge traffic. If you do have a safe opportunity to help move a turtle, move it in the direction it is already headed, off the edge of the road. … Turtles have strong homing instincts. If you move one, it will most likely try to return home, and in the process it will cross many more roads.”

OUCH!

Officials with the Wareham Department of Natural Resources say they have been receiving numerous complaints about people fishing from the Cohasset Narrows Bridge who aren’t yielding to boat traffic. “This has led to countless entanglements between boats and fishing lines,” they wrote on Facebook. These entanglements can damage not only boats, but also the people aboard them. Wareham officials shared an example of this on June 21 when they posted a video showing the injury a boater suffered from a fishing line that had been deployed from the bridge and got wrapped around his finger. “The victim received a laceration entirely around his finger as the line tightened,” the post said. “Luckily no emergency services were needed and he is very lucky it was not worse. We are urging fishermen using this area to be respectful of boat traffic and you must lift your lines so boats may pass.”

FIRST I LOOK AT THE PURSE, THEN …

At 3:25 p.m. May 28, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from Union Street reporting that a vehicle was broken into and a purse was stolen. “Upon investigation determined purse was not stolen, but left in residence,” police later tweeted. “Party now reports six pack of Monster drinks were stolen from vehicle.”

SAFE AND SOUND

On June 15 Norfolk police shared a story about a man who came into the police station to thank officers for helping his family the previous weekend. That Saturday he was out of town and received a call from his wife who was watching their grandchild. When he answered, he immediately became concerned something was wrong because his wife wasn’t speaking and he could hear crying in the background. He called 911 and a dispatcher at the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center immediately sent officers to his home to conduct a well-being check. “Luckily, responders found it was an accidental dial and his wife was happily playing with her grandchild,” police wrote on Facebook. “Dispatch was notified and contacted the husband letting him know the good news. He was grateful for the fast response and astounded that only 9 minutes had passed between his initial 911 call to receiving a call back that all was well. This is how we roll in Norfolk. Teamwork!”

























