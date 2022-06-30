Rescuers attempting to free minke whale in Plymouth

Rescuers were working to free a minke whale that was entangled near Gurnet Point in Plymouth Thursday morning, officials said.
Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter said his office received a report of what appeared to be an entangled whale near Gurnet Point late Wednesday afternoon. The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown and Whale and Dolphin Conservation office in Plymouth were also notified of the entanglement, he said.
“They are working on freeing the whale as we speak,” Hunter said Thursday morning.
According to NOAA Fisheries, minke whales can grow up to 35 feet in length and weigh up to about 20,000 pounds. They are not considered to be endangered or threatened, but they are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, NOAA’s website states.
@Plymouth_Harbor crew working with @whales_org and @CCSPtown to check on this minkie whale that is possibly entangled. Crews are monitoring the situation at this time. pic.twitter.com/Eny3wH5QJy— PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) June 29, 2022
