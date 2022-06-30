State reports 8 new cases of monkeypox, bringing total to 21

The state provides updates on monkeypox each Thursday. The first Massachusetts case was announced May 18, DPH said.

The eight cases were diagnosed between June 23 and June 29 after testing by the state laboratory. All eight adult men are isolating to prevent spread and their contacts are being traced, DPH said.

The Department of Public Health on Thursday reported eight new cases of monkeypox, bringing the total reported so far in the state to 21.

There have been no deaths in the United States or globally related to the monkeypox outbreak and patients generally recover fully in two to four weeks, the DPH said.

Nearly 400 cases had been reported nationwide as of Thursday afternoon, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men make up a large proportion of the cases identified to date. However, the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ community, and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk,” the DPH warned.

The public health agency said the virus can spread through “direct contact with body fluids and monkeypox sores, by touching items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or less commonly, through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact. In many of the recent cases, the locations of the rash lesions suggest transmission during sexual contact.”

The agency noted that the disease does not spread through casual conversations, walking by someone in a grocery store, or touching doorknobs.

“Early symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but rash may be the first symptom. Rash lesions start flat, become raised, fill with clear fluid (vesicles), and then become pustules (filled with pus). A person with monkeypox can have many lesions or may have only a few,” the agency said.

If you want to avoid monkeypox, the DPH advised, you can avoid “large gatherings like raves and dance parties where you may have lots of close body contact with others;” ask any partner, especially new ones, if they have any symptoms; and stay informed by checking the DPH and CDC websites.

