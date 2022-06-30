‘This has to be a vision we build together’: Newly named Boston superintendent calls on greater community support to improve BPS

“I have every confidence because I’ve been a part of it when it’s happened, I’ve seen tangibly the effect of it from every single person being part of that vision,” she added. “Whether it’s a school custodian, whether it’s a safety officer, whether it is a cafeteria or food service worker, whether it’s a teacher, an administrator, a parent leader, everyone needs to come together to build that vision with us. That’s the way BPS is going to shine.”

“This has to be a vision we build together,” Skipper said at TechBoston Academy on Thursday.

In her first public appearance after being named the new Boston Public Schools superintendent , Mary Skipper said a vision for the district must be built collaboratively as a city and school community.

The Boston School Committee Wednesday night narrowly chose Skipper to be the next leader of the troubled school district. On Thursday, Skipper said she wants BPS to be a place where families trust what district officials say they will do.

Skipper laid out some of her priorities heading into the role which include improving special education, English language learners, and native language access, as well as supporting teaching and learning.

“We have to get it right,” she said, “If buses don’t work, if buildings aren’t safe and if they’re not clean, and if teachers don’t have the training that they need for day one — those are all the things that help our staff and our community feel ready and trustworthy in the work that we do. So that’s going to be the priority.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and incoming Boston Superintendent Mary Skipper walk together to a press conference that was held outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester. It was Skipper's first public appearance since being named the new district leader on Wednesday night. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Skipper will be taking over BPS at a crucial time, as the district averted a state takeover and being labeled underperforming earlier in this week by agreeing to a district improvement plan that she will now be charged with seeing through. She’s been following the agreement between the district and the state, and said she invites the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as partners heading into the role since partnership and collaboration is what she saw as “the spirit of that document.”

There are clear guidelines around the expectations the state has laid in terms of partnership with BPS, Skipper said, that she wants to honor with enthusiasm. She and acting superintendent of BPS Drew Echelson already have had conversations about appointing a senior level executive to help build the team to get started on the work outlined in the report. She said wants to ensure its execution and transparency with the community and DESE.

“I’ve had the fortune of working with the Department of Ed in my career, both here in Boston and in Somerville, and I see them as a partner in the work,” Skipper said, adding the district’s main partners, though, are going to be the teacher’s union, school leaders, and central office administrators.

“We’ll make sure that we’re meeting the deadlines,” she said. “Aug. 15 being the first, and we’ll be well prepared for that, there’s no question, and again, Dr. Echelson and I will be working very closely every day I’m sure. Many hours to make sure that that happens.”

The outgoing Somerville superintendent previously worked in Boston for nearly two decades, teaching at Boston Latin Academy before working her way from principal to district administrator overseeing three dozen high schools. A decade ago, then-president Barack Obama held up her school, TechBoston Academy, as a national model when he delivered a speech there.

School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson welcomed Skipper “home” on Thursday and stressed this is a time when Skipper and her team will need support from everyone “through all of the good and the hard times that we know are coming.”

“Mary has come back to Boston, but you see what she built before she left Boston, and how it’s continued to grow,” Robinson said. “To come back after a while, to walk into a building filled with love, enthusiasm, and excitement about leadership, this is what we need completely across our district.”

Skipper has been superintendent of Somerville schools since 2015. The district is considerably smaller than Boston: it has about a dozen schools and fewer than 5,000 students, who are less diverse and more affluent than Boston, which has 49,000 students and 121 schools.

No exact date about when Skipper will be taking on her duties in BPS full-time has been shared, but she said she anticipates “that phase in and phase out to be completed during the month of September.”

“I see the transition in Somerville, and have spoken with Somerville about this as a transition sort of phasing in and phasing out,” she said. “Phasing into Boston and a phasing out of Somerville.”

She expects to talk with Echelson and the BPS team on a “daily basis” on key decisions, but also wants to ensure that Somerville is left prepared for her departure.

“[I’m] very excited, every day, that I wake up to work nine hours in Boston and nine hours in Somerville,” she said.

