Trees are trying to help with climate, but we need to let them

I might spot a hawk, crows, red squirrels racing around the trunk of an oak. When flocks of songbirds arrive from migrations or gather before takeoff to winter refuges, they form another layer of fluttering atop the leafy canopy. A lot goes on up there.

Sometimes to de-stress I look up at the treetops. Backlit by sky, the sight of branches decked in autumn brights, encased in ice after a late winter storm, or with new green buds hinting at leaves soon to flip in sync with summer breezes, calms me.

And some activity, while invisible, is vital to all of us.

Advertisement

Trees enrich and protect us, moderating temperatures by shading our homes and neighborhoods, saving us money on energy bills, buffering noise, blocking strong winds, absorbing storm water runoff, helping to produce clean drinking water through root system filters, and sequestering carbon while producing oxygen.

Trees also quiet us, say studies by the US Forest Service and the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, which coined the phrase shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, to describe time spent among trees to promote well-being and boost immune systems.

As a child in Massachusetts, I would often sit comfortably wedged in the forked trunk of a backyard maple reading or weaving gimp bracelets in the branches of a neighbor’s beech. From my father, I learned to treasure trees and to differentiate between species. Now, when we walk near my childhood home on the North Shore, where my dad still lives with my mom, we are often quiet, alert to natural and manmade changes to the landscape.

On a recent walk, a great horned owl with at least a 3-foot wingspan swept from atop a white pine; unusual to see during daylight, until we noticed raw stumps from trees just razed in preparation for construction. I complained that the creature had no say in the destruction, most likely of his home and hunting roosts. Trees, too, have no say in human designs for land.

Advertisement

“We love our trees in New England,” says Richard W. Harper, an extension associate professor of urban and community forestry at University of Massachusetts Amherst, who studies the benefits of trees and how climate change and other manmade factors, like road salt and compacted soil, thwart healthy growth.

We love trees but do we do enough to nurture and protect them? Construction, drought, warming temperatures, pollutants, pests, invasives — all pose threats to trees on residential and business properties and in public spaces.

New technology is making it easier to map trees and understand canopies in cities and towns. Tree cover in Wellesley, for example, measured 53 percent in 2016, according to a newly released town Climate Action Plan, which cites the Massachusetts Bureau of Geographic Information (MassGIS). Over the next three years, the town will use a program called PlanITGeo to measure declines and increases in tree cover. Brandon Schmitt, director of the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission, hopes to have first results by fall.

“If I had to guess, I would say we have lost more trees than we have gained,” Schmitt says. And loss has implications beyond natural beauty. A 2020 report produced by Schmitt estimated annual savings from town trees of $23 million as they help with storm water, air quality, carbon-dioxide reduction, and summer and winter energy deductions. Fresh data will make it possible to focus outreach to encourage replanting in neighborhoods with significant loss.

Advertisement

Boston recently completed a similar assessment and this spring has begun to implement an urban forest plan. Elsewhere, Harper points to Springfield, Northampton, Cambridge, and Brookline as leading in preservation and cultivation of tree canopies. “People are perplexed by climate change and unsure how to make a difference,” he said. “Tree planting needs to be part of the conversation.”

Naturalist Lisa Moore, environmental education and outreach coordinator at the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission, fosters what she calls “a cultural appreciation of trees.” She sees replanting as the single most important action we can take to mitigate climate change. Moore teaches schoolkids to “nurture nature” and hopes children share knowledge about the need to preserve trees with parents.

Of course, sometimes branches or entire trees have to be removed to protect pedestrians or safeguard utility wires, and trees do have life spans, but cutting down healthy trees that will take decades, even hundreds of years, to replace chips away at health and climate benefits and the scenic beauty that drew many of us to New England.

Harper suggests communities be proactive about planting. Since 1899, towns in Massachusetts have designated tree wardens to oversee care and planting of a range of native species on public lands. To support efforts, Harper recommends volunteering and attending Arbor Day events and tree planting ceremonies.

Advertisement

“When we talk about trees, we are talking about the long game,” Harper says. Once trees, which can take 30 to 40 years to mature, are planted, they need to be watered and maintained — benefits grow as the trees grow.

A good start is simply to learn about trees and wildlife in your neighborhood and to encourage townwide planting. A sapling may take decades to provide shade or a peaceful place for a child to read, but action now might ensure breathable air and the soothing rustle of leaves for future residents.

Tricia Glass is a writer, a leader of Sustainable Wellesley, and a board member at the nonprofit Quiet Communities.







