Wenham man pleads guilty to COVID-19 pandemic relief fraud

James Joseph Cohen, 59, was charged Tuesday in US District Court in Boston; a plea hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Wenham man pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of bank fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to steal $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money by submitting false applications, joining other recent defendants who have pleaded guilty to pandemic relief fraud.

Between April 2020 and September 2021, Cohen submitted six false applications for the Payroll Protection Program to the Small Business Administration and to banks to obtain pandemic relief funds for companies he controlled, prosecutors said.

As Cohen completed the applications, he falsely misstated the revenues of the companies, the people employed by them, or amounts paid to employees in the preceding year, ultimately taking about $1.2 million in funds, according to the statement.

Cohen is at least the third case of pandemic-related fraud announced this week by the US attorney’s office.

Another defendant in a pandemic fraud case in US District Court in Boston was sentenced to prison last week, while a third entered a guilty plea, officials said.

On June 24, a New York man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud on March 15 in a case that involved more than $300,000 in federal, Massachusetts, and Ohio funds, the US attorney’s office said in a statement at the time.

Ronald Buie, 35, was also ordered to pay $304,237 in restitution, officials said. His attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Buie submitted fraudulent applications to open bank and credit card accounts and to apply for federal Small Business Administration loans and in Massachusetts and Ohio Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, prosecutors said. He used stolen or fabricated identities, including counterfeit Social Security cards, driver’s licenses, and W-2 tax forms, among other forged documents, according to the statement.

He also submitted fraudulent documents to obtain a $60,000 Small Business Administration loan for his company, Platinum Car Service LLC, providing a purported bank statement for the business showing a balance of more than $198,000 when its balance was actually less than $3,000, prosecutors said.

Buie ultimately collected more than $274,000 in federal loans and more than $70,000 in Massachusetts and Ohio unemployment benefits, including one Small Business Administration loan of about $65,000 that officials were able to reverse, according to the statement. Authorities also seized $5,000 in cash from Buie’s home.

In a third case, the former owner of a Brighton massage parlor pleaded guilty June 23 to two counts of making false statements on federal loan applications and was sentenced to time served — about two months — in a case involving just over $7,000 in federal funds, officials said.

Aticha Jittaphol, 33, of Brighton, failed to disclose in her federal loan applications that her employees at Mantra Dhevi Spa in Brighton engaged in commercial sex acts with customers, according to prosecutors.

The US attorney’s office says Jittaphol applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans in March and April of 2020 and “falsely stated that the applicant was not engaged in any illegal activity.”

Jittaphol took a cut of her employees’ fees for sex acts, recruited new employees, and attracted customers to the business, actively promoting prostitution, prosecutors said.

But Jittaphol’s attorney said federal authorities pursued fraud charges against her after investigators failed to find immigration violations at her massage parlor.

The lawyer, Keith Halpern, said when investigators determined that all Jittaphol’s employees were in the United States legally, “it turned into a COVID investigation.” Halpern said that some of the masseuses working for Jittaphol admitted to investigators that “if a client insisted, the massage would go below the waist.”

But he said his client had sought the federal funds as the owner of a legitimate business and had used the money to pay rent. He pointed to the relatively small amount Jittaphol was accused of taking — $7,066 — compared to defendants accused of stealing hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars.

“We’re in a circumstance where there are people charged with defrauding the government of millions, of creating phony businesses for the purpose of defrauding the government in COVID scams,” he said. “This case was about $7,000 that was paid to the landlord.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.