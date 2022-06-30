With a gift of 15,000 insects, UMass Lowell professor is in entomology heaven

As an entomologist and assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Kwapich enjoys passing on her knowledge of insects to students and inspiring them to pursue the field for their future careers.

“Everyone has their bug and lizard stage, but I never grew out of mine,” she joked.

Christina Kwapich became fascinated with insects and other crawly creatures as a small child, and that keen interest has stayed with her.

Recently she acquired an unexpected resource to help with that work.

In April, Kwapich received a collection of about 15,000 insect specimens donated to her by Florida State University, which no longer has a need for them. The specimens, pinned and labeled within 30 wooden display cases, were trucked to Lowell in a large cabinet that now sits in her office.

The specimens were gathered primarily from the 1960s through the early 2000s, but some date from the 1800s, according to Kwapich, who joined UMass Lowell in 2020.

“It was like my Christmas day when they arrived,” said Kwapich, who will serve as curator of the specimens. “To have a museum-quality collection like this is just a dream of any entomologist.”

Kwapich, who earned her Ph.D in evolution and ecology from Florida State University in 2014, credits Walter Tschinkel, her former thesis advisor and currently an FSU emeritus professor, for arranging the donation.

When she taught her first entomology class last fall, Kwapich used her own private collection of about 2,000 insect specimens, along with 1,000 others she had on loan from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Massachusetts Boston.

She said Tschinkel “knew I needed more specimens so my students could get familiar with more types of creatures” and worked “behind the scenes” to provide her the FSU collection for only the shipping cost.

“It is an acknowledgement of the high regard she holds in her field that she would be entrusted with such a valuable collection,” Michael Graves, associate chair of UMass Lowell’s Department of Biological Sciences, said of Kwapich.

Graves said Kwapich stands out for “her overall energy, productivity, and the contributions she already has made to our students and department,” noting that she has already established “a vibrant research group” that includes undergraduates and graduate students.

To prepare specimens, insects are gathered in the field — living ones are euthanized through freezing or a chemical process — and then pinned to a board, where if kept dry and free of insects that might eat them, they remain intact over time.

Kwapich has her students create their own collections, using insects they find on field trips.

“I like to get students out into the forest where they can see the biodiversity we have here,” said Kwapich, whose expanded specimen collection will help students identify the insects they gather.

Kwapich, who also has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and did postdoctoral work at Arizona State University, focuses her own research on ants.

“I look at everything going on in subterranean ant nests, to the way ants divide labor to their nest architecture” and their interactions in the nest with “guest” creatures and parasites, she said.

Kwapich said entomology is a field of growing importance, citing the health of insects as an indicator of overall ecosystem health, and its contributions to conservation, agriculture, and public health. Her students have many career opportunities in those and other fields.

What draws her to studying bugs?

“They never disappoint,” Kwapich said. “They are as intelligent as rats. They solve mazes. They speak with a chemical language. They live in a society that can fit in the palm of your hand. It’s so cool — you don’t have to go to Africa to study great ape societies. You can go in your backyard and find something as interesting and complex.”

Christina Kwapich as a child showing her early interest in insects. This was taken at the Field Museum in Chicago when she was seven years old. Christina Kwapich