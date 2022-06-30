Wu names longtime Boston fire department veteran as the city’s new fire commissioner

He succeeds John “Jack” Dempsey as the top official in the department, which dates back to 1678. Dempsey, who took charge in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is leaving shortly after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65 for Massachusetts firefighters.

Burke, a 32-year-veteran of the department, was most recently the deputy chief overseeing Boston fire’s fleet and facilities, a role that included budgeting, purchasing, maintaining, and renovating all of BFD’s vehicles and buildings. Previously, Burke managed technical rescues and emergency responses throughout the city.

Burke’s first day as commissioner is Friday. He will oversee a department of 1,500-plus firefighters and an annual budget of nearly $280 million.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Burke, a married father of three who grew up in Roslindale, in a statement. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”

Burke inherits a department rapped in recent years for its lack of diversity. That criticism continues as the department remains overwhelmingly white and male. Its most recent academy class in June included one woman out of 90 recruits. (The class included 22 recruits of color.)

The department has never had a commissioner who is not a white man. That trend continues with Burke. According to a recent Globe analysis of the city workforce, more than 94 percent of the Fire Department’s 1,600 workers are male and 72 percent are white. In 2019, the city appointed its first-ever Black chief of operations for Boston Fire, and the department named its first female district chief that year.

Most recently, some advocates pushed for an outsider to take the reins at Boston fire, an institution that is notoriously resistant to change and dominated by a politically strong labor union that has clashed with Boston mayors, including Wu, and past fire commissioners alike.

But on Thursday, the firefighters’ union president, Sam Dillon had nothing but warm words for Burke, congratulating him on his appointment and saying that he was glad the new fire commissioner had a deep understanding of the department he is leading.

Local 718, he said, “looks forward to working in collaboration with him and the Boston Fire Department.”

But Wu went with a career BFD man, calling Burke a trusted leader in the department and noting that he has served “in many roles leading our fire response.”

“I’m proud to welcome this Roslindale native into leadership as a partner to build a healthy environment for our firefighters and a diverse, connected workforce serving our communities in moments of need,” said the mayor in a statement.

Thursday’s announcement of Burke is the second major appointment for Wu this week. The Boston School Committee Wednesday night chose Mary Skipper to be the next superintendent of the long troubled school district. Wu, who was elected and took office in November, has yet to name a police commissioner. The search and vetting process for that post is well underway and an announcement is expected in coming weeks.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.