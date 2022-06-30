Biden, chiding court, endorses ending filibuster to codify abortion rights

It was a striking assertion from a president who is steeped in the traditions of the Senate and has resisted calls from the liberal wing of the Democratic Party to scrap the longstanding Senate practice of requiring a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. But in chiding the justices for a decision he called “destabilizing” for the country, the president said it was time to push Congress to act.

MADRID — President Biden on Thursday condemned what he called the “outrageous behavior” of the Supreme Court in overturning Roe v. Wade and said for the first time that he supported ending the filibuster to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and a broader constitutional right to privacy.

“We have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that,” Biden said. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights; we provide an exception for this, or an exception to the filibuster for this action.”

Meanwhile, in one of the many battlegrounds where the next round of fights over abortion will play out, a judge in Florida blocked a new state law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, ruling it violates privacy protections in the state constitution.

However, the temporary statewide injunction Judge John C. Cooper issued from the bench will not be binding until he signs a written order, leaving the restrictions in place for a short time until the paperwork is completed.

But in Arizona, officials can begin enforcing a state law that outlaws abortions based on genetic fetal conditions like Down syndrome under a decision issued by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Biden made his remarks at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a weeklong series of meetings with allies in Europe. He sought to broaden his critique of the ruling, saying it threatened decades of court precedent guaranteeing other fundamental tenets of American life based on the idea of a right to privacy in the Constitution.

With his comments, Biden forcefully joined the chorus of voices warning that the legality of same-sex marriage and the availability of legal contraception could be at risk if the court — now dominated by conservative justices — decides to expand its rulings to other areas of the law, as Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in a concurring opinion in the case.

“I really think that it’s a serious, serious problem that the court has thrust upon the United States, not just in terms of a right to choose, but in terms of right to who you can marry — a whole range of issues relating to privacy,” Biden said.

The ruling has roiled the country and exacerbated partisan divisions, prompting intense anger among Democrats and other abortion rights supporters while gratifying the Christian right and conservatives who oppose abortion. The decision is poised to reshape politics just months before voters go to the polls to determine which party controls Congress.

The White House is hoping that embracing a change to the filibuster will resonate with Biden’s political base, including women, who will be crucial to Democrats this fall.

But the president and his allies in the Senate have so far failed to rally enough support to make such exceptions to the filibuster. Among those who have expressed staunch opposition are two moderate Democratic senators: Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Both senators condemned the court’s ruling when it was handed down last week and said they would support legislation to put Roe v. Wade’s protections into law. But Sinema has balked at undoing the filibuster threshold to accomplish that. Asked for comment on Biden’s remarks, her office referred to a 2021 opinion article in which Sinema argued against lifting the filibuster to expand health care or retirement benefits.

Sinema has also pointedly noted the filibuster had repeatedly stopped Republicans from advancing legislation that would have undercut abortion rights when the GOP controlled the Senate.

Manchin has said in the past that he does not support an exception to the filibuster for Roe but hopes Republicans would backcodifying its protections into law. A spokesperson for Manchin said Thursday that his position had not changed.

Republican support is unlikely to materialize. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, lashed out at the president for his comments.

“Attacking a core American institution like the Supreme Court from the world stage is below the dignity of the president,” McConnell said in a statement. “He’s upset that the court said the people, through their elected representatives, will have a say on abortion policy. That does not destabilize democracy; it affirms it.”

Biden said he could understand why Americans are frustrated with the direction taken by the court’s conservative majority.

“It is a mistake, in my view, for the Supreme Court to do what it did,” Biden said. “I feel extremely strongly that I’m going to do everything in my power, which I legally can do in terms of executive orders, as well as push the Congress and the public.”

It was only the second time Biden has urged Congress to scrap its rules on the filibuster. In January, he called on lawmakers to make an exception to pass legislation to add voting rights protections.

Biden remains under pressure from some members of his party to do more on abortion. Sara Tabatabaie, the chief political officer for VoteProChoice, an abortion rights group, criticized the president after his remarks.

“The filibuster carve-out can only happen if every Democratic senator acts,” Tabatabaie said, “and it is guaranteed to fail so long as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema continue to prioritize the filibuster over reproductive justice. The White House knows that.”

On Monday, Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Health and Human Services, hosted a roundtable discussion with several Democratic governors to talk about how the federal government can help maintain access to abortion. Biden said Thursday that he would meet with governors after he returns to the United States.

Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which litigated the recent abortion case, said Biden’s public declaration of support for suspending the filibuster was “phenomenal.” But she said it is up to Manchin and other lawmakers to pass legislation.

“Congress has the power to do this,” she said. “The president now supporting filibuster reform is really helpful in helping the public understand just how close this Congress is.”

Meanwhile, in Florida, the judge’s ruling is likely to be fleeting. The state said Thursday that it would appeal, and Cooper acknowledged the appellate court was unlikely to keep his temporary pause in place for very long. Republican leaders in Florida have also alluded to pursuing further abortion restrictions, without detailing how far they might go.

Through Thursday, Florida allowed abortions until 24 weeks of pregnancy, making the state a refuge for women seeking the procedure from across Southeastern states with tighter restrictions. More than 79,000 abortions were performed in Florida last year.